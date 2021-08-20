Blackwater Falls was everything I hoped it would be.
At the end of January, I drove up to Blackwater Falls State Park with photographer Kenny Kemp to write about the park’s sled riding hill, the only one at a state park in West Virginia.
On the way out, we hiked down a frozen walkway to take a picture of the falls in winter, which was both beautiful and terrifying. It was something that should only be seen at a reasonable distance. You didn’t actually want to be in the water.
But I loved the falls and wanted to come back in the summer and see them when they were thawed.
I got to the falls on a pretty good day. The water looked a little muddy from recent rain, but the sun was out, the temperature was fine and seeing the falls in all its glory is one of the highlights of my 55 in 55 trip and totally worth the three-hour drive.
Nevertheless, I should have planned better and come to Tucker County later in the week. As it turns out, not every county runs on the same schedule.
Tucker County is a bona fide tourist destination. On weekends, the place hums with visitors who come to hike and bike in the warmer seasons, and ski during the winter. But things slow down during the middle of the week.
My search for lunch took me to the Big Belly Deli, in Davis. Their motto is “Never Trust a Skinny Chef,” and the food was fast, hot and generous.
I got the “Red’s Barnyard” sandwich with roast beef, bacon and a fried egg, topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.
While in Davis, I ambled through a couple of the open shops and briefly considered buying a mood ring, but didn’t think they had one in my size.
Back in Thomas, I found the TipTop Coffee Shop. I got a large coffee and had some kind of coconut and chocolate bar that had enough sugar to send a bear into a sugar coma.