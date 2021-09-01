Reporter Bill Lynch is spending the summer traveling across the state visiting West Virginia's 55 counties. Today, Bill reports from Greenbrier County, home of the state fair and The Greenbrier resort.
A minute and a half after I finished my coffee and oversized cookie from The Wild Bean in Lewisburg, a passing mailman looked over at me.
“Hey,” I said. “Do you know the way to Carnegie Hall?”
I was looking for the punchline, “practice, practice, practice.” Instead, he told me to go up a couple of blocks, make a right and then a left.
“You really can’t miss it,” he said and then tromped off, my dumb joke squashed under his shoes.
Greenbrier County is one of the most well-known locations in the state, home to The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, the state fair in Fairlea, and Lewisburg, which was named “the coolest small town in America.”
I’ve been to Greenbrier County more times than I can count. I’ve gone there to shop, to eat and to catch shows. Some of my best memories were made in Lewisburg.
For this trip, I began my day on Washington Street with coffee and a cookie (no scones), did a little window shopping and then snapped a picture of Carnegie Hall. Then I went to Lost World Caverns just outside of town, where I talked to owner Steve Silverberg about dinosaur bones, navigating the pandemic and Batboy.
“Oh, I think Batboy is great,” he said. “It’s fun and good for us.”
Lost World Caverns didn’t naturally have dinosaur bones, but Steve developed an exhibit featuring castings of bones and a few of the real thing because dinosaurs are popular with the school groups that tour the caverns.
There’s also an exhibit about prehistoric bears and their descendants, which did live and continue to live in caves.
The dinosaurs are a nice extra, but the cavern itself is a showplace, full of geological wonders lit for dramatic effect.