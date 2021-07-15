The barista at Cathedral Café, in Fayetteville, nodded as I explained my mission of visiting all 55 counties in West Virginia over the course of the summer.
“The basic idea is to try to go see something, go do something and maybe get a bite to eat,” I said. “I’ve been eating a lot of rich food, lately. I kind of just wanted to get coffee someplace.”
I looked around.
“I really love your coffee house,” I said. “I want to come here all the time.”
I also kind of wanted to buy a T-shirt.
She said thanks and began listing all the places in town I should check out. It was a long list. In order to get to the bottom of it, I’d need to sleep in my car for a couple of days.
I explained I was just one man and only had one day to spend in town. She told me I should at least get a beer at Bridge Brew Works.
I promised I’d do that, and then bought an assortment of six beers to take home.
Fayetteville, in Fayette County, is one of West Virginia’s coolest towns. It has interesting restaurants, cool little shops like The Hobbit Hole (a subterranean vintage goods place) and just enough weird to suit the casual loiterer.
But the quirk isn’t contained to Fayetteville. I had many questions about the statue of four black bears serving as pallbearers in front of the Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill.
My trip to Fayetteville included a visit to the statue Marquis de Lafayette, the Revolutionary War general for whom the town was named for.
While in the area, I hiked out on the Long Point Trail to see the New River Gorge and the New River Gorge Bridge, one of the state’s best-known landmarks.
I had picked a good day to visit. The sun was out, the temperature was about perfect, and the trail wasn’t so busy that I had to dodge a crowd to get to the end of it. Cyclists were on the trail, along with a half dozen or more dogs.
I stopped to pet about half — of the dogs, not the cyclists — which admittedly slowed me down some.
At the end of the trail, I got my picture taken and took in the view. I watched a pair of hawks chase each other near the bridge and read a poem about the Appalachian Trail etched on a tile that had been left under a bush by someone.
It was a pretty good day.
Other places to eat
- Wood Iron Eatery (Fayetteville)
- The Pink Pig (Fayetteville)
- Café One Ten (Oak Hill)
Pit stops
A
- rrowhead Bike Farm
- (Fayetteville)
- ACE Adventure Resort
- (Oak Hill)
- Ne
- w River Gorge National Park and Preserve (Glen Jean)
Events
Nig
- htmare in the Gorge
- presents Haunted Campout, Aug. 7 (Oak Hill)
- Homo
- climbtastic, Sept. 23-26 (Fayetteville)
- Oak
Leaf Festival, Sept. 2-5 (Oak Hill)