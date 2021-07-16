I was standing on the edge of a small crowd watching a man juggle fire when a woman named Faith came up to me.
“Hey, Captain America,” she shouted, maybe just a tad bit drunk. “Hold my beer.”
Her friend, Allman, laughed nervously.
“Maybe the man doesn’t want to hold your beer,” he said.
She waved him aside, handed me the beer and pulled an empty can from a foam sleeve. She handed her friend the empty, then took the unopened can from me, fitted it into the coozie and cracked it open.
I laughed. It had taken three people to change out one beer. Faith offered to give me a beer. They had plenty, but I declined.
My trip to New Martinsville, in Wetzel County, was nothing like I had expected. I imagined New Martinsville to be your average small, West Virginia town, but there was more sprawl to it. Situated next to the Ohio River, it reminded me of a mashup of Huntington and Wheeling.
I met Faith and Allman at the Back Home Festival, which is what brought me to Wetzel County in the first place. They were from Parkersburg and seemed slightly impressed that I’d driven from Charleston to see festival.
I was surprised I hadn’t been to the festival before. It’s a free music show, which is my favorite kind. Festival organizers don’t charge admission, but instead cover costs through things like T-shirt and beer sales.
Held in a park downtown, the Back Home Festival was a full-fledged hippie jam band festival with music, food and people selling everything from art and tie-dyed T-shirts to crystals and homemade soap.
The music was loud and the crowd was jubilant, but it was family-friendly and kindly. While music played on the stages and a crowd bounced along to the sound, young children log rolled down a hill or chased each other around in the grass.
There were plenty of folks having a few beers, but I didn’t see anyone clearly out of their mind shuffling around or staring into the sky. People kept their clothes on. Security was visible, though not obtrusive.
I went up for the first night of the three-day event. The evening music included singer/songwriter EmiSunshine, Pittsburgh Americana band Buffalo Rose and New Grass legend Sam Bush, who was amazing. The rest of the weekend included appearances by Melvin Seals and the JGB, The Larry Keel Experience and Ekoostik Hookah, among others.
I wish I could have stayed for the whole weekend. Faith and Allman said they weren’t staying either. They had to get back to Parkerburg to check on Allman’s dogs.
“But we’re coming back tomorrow,” Faith said, hopefully.
I offered my regrets. I had to be on my way in the morning.
“But I think I’m coming back next year,” I said.
Other places to eat
- Dos Hermanos (New Martinsville)
- Bigfoot Hotdogs (New Martinsville)
- Baristas Café and Pub (New Martinsville)
Pit stops
- The Book Store (New Martinsville)
- Marble King (Paden City)
- Wetzel County Museum (New Martinsville)
Events
- Town and Country Days, Aug. 9-14 (New Martinsville)
- New Martinsville RegattaFest, Sept. 25-26 (New Martinsville)