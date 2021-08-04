Barbour County Museum volunteer Phil Sandy and I traded trivia about Ted Cassidy, the 6-foot-9-inch actor who played Lurch on classic television show, “The Addams Family.”
He was sitting behind the counter at the museum in Philippi, while I gawked at everything and tried not to look down the hall toward the little room that held the Philippi Mummies, one of the county’s best-known attractions.
Phil said, “On the show, they had Ted play the piano. Not everybody knows this, but he could really play, and he was good.”
I knew that. Also, he didn’t play the piano on the show. Lurch played the harpsichord, but he did release a record.
“He came up with the catch phrase, ‘You rang,’” I countered. “In the Charles Addams cartoons, Lurch never had any lines. He’s a zombie. He doesn’t speak.”
Phil took me over to a wall and showed me a picture of Cassidy when he played for the local high school football team. He sat on the far-right corner of the bench.
“See how it sags? He was a big kid,” Phil said.
The museum was gearing up with all things Cassidy for Saturday’s Lurch Fest, where the museum would even unveil a statue of Lurch inside the museum.
Cassidy wasn’t born in Barbour County, but he grew up there and went to college in Upshur County before going out west, where his size and gravely bass voice landed him a variety of roles, including his breakout turn as “The Addams Family” butler.
He also appeared on “Star Trek,” was Bigfoot on “The Bionic Woman” and “The Six Million Dollar Man,” and did a ton of voice acting. Cassidy died in 1979 due to complications following surgery to remove a tumor from his heart.
While at the museum, I did take a look at the famous mummies.
The story with the mummies was that they were a pair of female patients at the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in the late 1800s whose bodies were mummified by an amateur embalmer.
One woman, in her 20s, died during childbirth. The other, in her 40s, died of natural causes.
Neither supposedly had family to take their remains.
After they were mummified, the two were eventually put on display and have become a gruesome roadside attraction for generations.
It wasn’t for me. I felt sorry for the women.
After my trip to the museum, I drove through the covered bridge and grabbed lunch at the Medallion Restaurant, which has had the same cook working in the kitchen for the past 50 years.
“The name of the restaurant has changed a couple of times,” she said. “But it’s always been Jo. It was part of the deal with whoever bought the building. If they took the restaurant, they also had to hire Jo.”
I had the chicken pot pie. The recipe, I was told, was one Jo had been using since she first started cooking there.
“We keep asking her to write her recipes down, but she hasn’t found the time yet,” the waitress said.
