Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.