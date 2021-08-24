The young woman at the overlook at Cooper’s Rock State Forest sighed and said, “I’m going to have to get so many of these tattoos covered up. It’s so expensive.”
Her date looked over at me awkwardly, smiled, and said, “Really?”
I had no idea what I had to do with any of this, but I thought, must be a first date.
Maybe the man looked at me because I was the only person around that he thought might feel more awkward than he did. Everyone at the overlook seem to have on some piece of West Virginia University branded clothing — a hat, a shirt, shorts or socks.
And I was among fellow tourists. There was a couple from New York and an older Asian woman who looked like her first stop in Monongalia County had been at the university bookstore.
But nothing marked me as having anything to do with WVU.
I am passingly familiar with Morgantown.
I’ve been to the city about a dozen times over the past 30 years — for work, mostly, but also for a few football games and two theater productions that resulted in long, uncomfortable drives home.
But they were all short trips. I barely had the chance to look around and even with this visit, I knew I wouldn’t do more than scratch the surface, but Cooper’s Rock was new to me and so was Saigon Pho, the little Vietnamese place on University Avenue where I had dinner.
While in town, I wandered High Street with my son, Emmett, in tow, dragging him along to go take a picture with the bronze statue of Don Knotts.
“Who’s that?” he asked.
I explained, told him about Barney Fife.
He nodded and asked, “Who’s Andy Griffith?”
I promised him he’d seen the show. He categorically denied it.
We looked at murals, got breakfast at Zeke’s Breakfast and Bakes and then bought sourdough bread at the Phoenix Bakery.
I tried to get a haircut, but the barber said I needed an appointment.
I joked and said my hair wasn’t the kind that required a lot of planning.
He told me he could fit me in the next day. I apologized and told him I had to be getting back home.
Instead, we went out to WVU’s Core Arboretum.
The arboretum is 91 acres of woods, gardens, ponds and wetlands. Trails snake through the grounds and it’s a good place to go get “lost” in for a while.
While in Monongalia County, we went thrift shopping, which probably isn’t high on the travel plans for most people, but I like a bargain and college towns have always been reliable sources for cool (and formerly expensive) stuff that trickles down from bored teenagers.
I did OK, coming away with a couple of pairs of jeans and a Dri-FIT WVU ballcap, which would help me blend in the next time I got to town.
Other places to eat
The Morgantown area has a wide variety of restaurants. Too many to
- reasonably narrow it down.
Pit stops
- Cheat Lake Park and Trail
- Art Museum of West Virginia University (Morgantown)
- Monongalia Arts Center
- (Morgantown)