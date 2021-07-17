I had probably been to Summersville Lake, in Nicholas County, a dozen times, but the last visit was more than a decade ago.
Returning to the lake during my journey across West Virginia seemed a little overdue, so I packed a swimsuit, just in case.
I started the day with a 3½ mile hike on the Long Point Trail out to a view of the lake. It was an easy, shaded walk out to a rocky overlook framed by some wild blueberry bushes.
After the hike, I stopped for an early lunch in Summersville at a bar called The Local. While the burger and cheese fries were decent, I was disappointed by the West Virginia craft beer selection. I think they had one West Virginia beer in a bottle and nothing on tap.
Granted, not every bar in the state is obliged to carry every beer by every West Virginia brewery, but with a name like The Local, at least a few local beers seem reasonable.
The waitress said she thought the owner was working to add more, that he was really into working with local providers.
After lunch, I went looking for Townsend Barber Shop, hoping to get a haircut and a shave.
Years ago, I got one of the best haircuts of my life inside that shop, which has been operated by the same family for four generations. The shop has been around since the 1930s, but was closed on this day.
Still shaggy, I drove up to the Summersville Dam and then planned to maybe goof around at the lake at Battle Run Campground, where I’d been years ago, but they had some kind of electronic, self-pay check-in system.
Admission was five bucks, but the machine refused to take my debit card and I only had four ones in my wallet.
I could have driven back into Summersville, hunted down an ATM and come back, but I decided to visit Fat Eddie’s, in Mount Nebo, for some chocolate soft-serve ice cream in a waffle cone.
It was exactly what I wanted.
