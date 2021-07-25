The darkness was thick. I couldn’t see the roof, couldn’t see my hands in front of me, couldn’t see anything through the windows, looking out into the woods around me.
But I sure could hear plenty.
Something moved between the trees. I could hear the crackle of brittle leaves being crushed. Was that something breathing out in the dark?
I glanced toward the empty space that was the entrance to the tent, prepared to throw a water bottle at whatever came through.
If it was a bear, I was a goner.
To get to all 55 of West Virginia’s counties, I needed to find places to stay overnight to cut back on the driving and buy some time to look around.
But I needed to keep costs low, which meant accepting help or taking advantage of novel opportunities, including some I wouldn’t normally consider, like camping.
My complaints about sleeping outdoors are well documented, but while I was working out plans to visit the Eastern panhandle, I got an email for a company called Tentrr, which had entered into a public-private partnership with four West Virginia State parks.
Tentrr promised cozy, comfortable stays “with a spacious canvas tent on a wooden deck,” that was furnished with a memory foam queen-size mattress.
Campsites had a fire pit with a grill, a couple of Adirondack chairs, a solar shower, and more.
This sounded nice, much better than every other camping trip I’ve ever been on, and I wouldn’t have to sleep on the ground. I’d have a bed, so I offered to give it a try at Cacapon Resort State Park in Morgan County.
I figured I could camp, explore a state park I’d never seen, and also use it as base camp to visit Berkeley and Jefferson County, the most easterly counties in the state.
Tentrr generously agreed to let me stay for two nights.
Following Tentrr’s recommendations, I brought sheets and blankets, along with a lantern, bottled water, a lighter to make a campfire and bug spray.
On my trip to the eastern part of the state, I checked in at the lodge in the early afternoon, but the front desk clerk gave me a number for Dan, the Tentrr coordinator. Then he showed me a small map of the park and pointed out my campsite, which was so far to the edge, he risked a papercut.
“You’re going to have a great experience,” he told me.
My first thought was “Uh-oh.”
I called Dan, who said he could be at the park in maybe 20 minutes.
“What are you driving?” He asked.
“A Chevy Cruze,” I said. “Charcoal grey.”
There was a pause and he said, “That’s a car, like a compact car.”
“Yeah,” I said.
Another pause and he told me, “OK. See you in a bit.”
After we hung up, I considered dinner or getting a drink at the resort. The lodge was beautiful, but I thought I could figured that out after I got settled. Beer and hamburgers could wait.
After Dan arrived, he said he’d moved me to a different campsite that wasn’t so far out.
“The road up there can get a little rough,” he said.
Even closer to the park, the road to the campsite was rugged, covered in gravel and better suited to a truck or SUV, not a semi-sporty economy car that still had another 12 payments to go.
“Just take it easy,” Dan told me. “Maybe keep to the left. You’ll be fine.”
He had a truck. I followed.
The road was everything he promised and more. It was dirt, rocks, and dips.
I winced every time I heard the sound of metal scraping rock and imagined having to hitchhike back to Charleston.
The road seemed to go on and on. Then at Cacapon Mountain Overlook, Dan led me through a locked gate to the wooded ridge where the Tentrr campsites were placed.
It felt like I was leaving the park, but Dan gave me the combination — just in case I needed to flee.
A second gate further down the mountain would be locked after dark. The combination worked for both locks.
After maybe another mile, we got to the campsite. There was plenty of parking.
“You’re going to be the only one up on the ridge tonight,” Dan told me.
I took in the surroundings and thought about the road.
“I think I’m probably just going to stay up here,” I told Dan. “I don’t think going up and down that road a lot in my car is a good idea.”
So much for hamburgers and beer.
Dan said nothing, but I think he agreed.
“There is wildlife,” he warned me. “Possums, raccoons, deer, bears and snakes — just to name a few.”
Not everybody who camped out understood that, he explained. And he had absolutely no control over the possums, raccoons, deer, bears and snakes. They weren’t on the payroll.
But generally, wild animals stay away from people — unless you leave food lying around.
Dan advised me to keep my food in the car, which was easy. I only had a few peaches I got from a roadside market in Hampshire County and some oats.
“If something comes up, you have my number,” he said.
Then he left and I had a couple of miles of mountain to myself.
I made camp, put the sheets on the bed and unrolled my sleeping bag.
I doused myself with bug spray. When that failed to work, I did it again.
This kept the mosquitoes at bay, but did nothing for the gnats and flies, which kept me company until I got a fire started.
After I settled in, I walked to the first campsite past the gate to take in a view from the ridge. My campsite faced a wall of trees.
It was pretty.
Then I made a fire and felt like Bear Grylls cooking oats over the fire in a mason jar, flavoring them with local peaches chopped up by my pocketknife, which I ate with a plastic spoon fished from the dirty floor of my car.
I settled in, watched the fire, and enjoyed the quiet.
Finally, I turned in for the night, climbed inside the tent.
It took a while to get to sleep. The bed was comfortable, but I was not.
Finally, I nodded off.
A twig snapped.
I woke up. I listened. Nothing.
In a while, I drifted back to sleep.
A hickory nut or an acorn dropped from above and bounced off the tent with a pop.
I woke up, listened, nothing.
In a while, I drifted back to sleep.
Something rustled through the dried leaves. I sat up, completely blind to what it was and waited. I heard it shuffle through, in search of something more than a couple of peach pits and a discarded plastic spoon.
When it became quiet again, I again went back to sleep.
This went on all night, until my alarm clock shrieked half an hour before dawn.
I dressed, packed up camp and drove down to the overlook to watch the sunrise over the mountains. Then I drove down to the park in search of a shower.
My campsite had a solar shower, but you only get hot water, if there’s sunlight. The moon is a lousy substitute.
The only showers available to me were locked up behind the entrance to the resort’s beach, so I roughly cleaned up in a men’s room with paper towels, changed into fresh clothes and brushed my teeth.
Caffeine would get me through the day, but I wasn’t so sure about tomorrow. Also, I couldn’t go a second day without a proper shower, not and be around people — and I couldn’t really wait around for the beach to open.
Taking my car back up the road to the campsite seemed like trouble, too.
I decided to check out early and get a motel room somewhere down the road, but the folks at the lodge said they didn’t handle that.
I went back and forth about what to do for half the morning and finally called Dan after lunch to say thanks and that I was done. I’d left no mess beyond an empty water bottle in the trash and hoped I’d given him enough time to rent the site to someone else.
“How was it?” he asked.
“Well, I slept better than I expected,” I told him, which was true.
I hadn’t woken up sore from sleeping on top of a tree root. I was in better shape from a bad night’s sleep than I’d been from any other time I’d gone camping.
I wasn’t surly and indignant. I didn’t smell great, but I’d been pleasant when I’d had breakfast (and a lot of coffee) at a little café in Berkeley Springs and then another breakfast (and more coffee) at a coffee house a little further down the road.
“Yeah,” I told him. “I just need to get down the road.”
He wished me well.
The upgraded and improved camping with Tentrr didn’t work out for me (not their fault) but it was good to try something again that I think that I don’t like.
I don’t know. Maybe I don’t hate camping. Maybe I just haven’t found the right way to camp — besides, you know, finding a motel parked next door to a Waffle House.
For more information visit tentrr.com.