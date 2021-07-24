The park attendants at Bluestone State Park, in Summers County, said that yes, they sometimes see bears.
I’d asked because while exploring the park, I’d found a sign about bears next to the men’s room.
“I wouldn’t say we see them a lot,” one of the attendants at the gift shop said. “We get them. People will see them, but maybe not every year.”
“You should still not approach them if you see them,” the other attendant said.
I guess I looked like I needed the warning.
Bluestone State Park was my second stop in Summers County. I’d made a brief visit to Pipestem State Park, just up the road, where I’d gone dozens of times when I’d been a student at Concord College, in Athens.
In college, I liked to hike to the Bolar Lookout Tower. It was an easy hike and a modest climb up a set of wooden steps, which was good because I was lazy.
The view was more than worth it. With a tiny bit of exertion, you got a wide view of the valley that went on for miles.
These days, not as much.
In the roughly 20 years since I last climbed that tower, the tree line on one side had raised considerably and closed in the view somewhat. You just couldn’t see as much as you did then.
Bluestone State Park was new to me. I’d never been, though I’d driven past Bluestone Dam on my way to Hinton once or twice.
It was a rustic park with a fair number of people boating and fishing on a gloomy afternoon, but the swimming pool was closed.
In Hinton, I had lunch at Kirk’s, a local institution.
At the counter, I asked the waitress, “So, what’s the best thing on the menu?”
I was leaning toward the blueberry pancakes and maybe an omelet, but it was noon.
“People are really liking the hillbilly hoagie,” she said.
This was on special. I had my doubts, but then the lady next to me said she loved it and usually got it on flat bread.
“Sure,” I said. “Let’s do that and a diet drink.”
I found a table outside overlooking the river and watched a small child and his father feed bread to what looked like crows on the bank below. Sometimes, I’d heard, there were ducks. Today, there were crows.
The sandwich arrived and it was OK. It was a perfectly fine cheesesteak on grilled flatbread, but I wished I’d ordered the pancakes.
After lunch, I wandered around Hinton, peeked in at the Hinton Railroad Museum (which was closed due to COVID-19) and then drove on to Forest Hill, where I stopped at a roadside bakery run by an Amish family.
I got a strawberry rhubarb fried pie and the very quiet children stared at me like I had bat wings.
It might have been the Mothman hat I was wearing.
Other places to eat
Luck
- y Rivers Café and Catering (Hinton)
- The Market on Courthouse Square (H
- inton)
Pit stops
- John Henry Historical Park
- (Talcott)
- Pipe
- stem Falls (Pipestem)
- Hint
- on Station (Hinton)