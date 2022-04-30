When Sandy Bowles agreed to move to Charleston in 1964 with her husband John, she was adamant: one year only.
58 years later, Bowles is still here and has spent nearly a lifetime with one institution, the University of Charleston, formerly Morris Harvey College.
As a result, she’s not only a respected leader in medical science and higher education, but also a de facto campus historian – and a great storyteller.
“I like to say I failed retirement,” she said with a twinkle in her eye, a quip she has clearly delivered before.
Bowles retired from full-time teaching in 2008, but stayed on in various roles. In 2020, she “retired” again, but will still do some teaching and serve on various committees and councils. She will be honored as an Emeritus Faculty Member at this year’s graduation.
She enrolled in West Virginia University’s pre-med program in 1956, when the cost for tuition, room and board, books and fees was $800.
But “I didn’t want to go to school that long!” she said.
Instead, she transferred from WVU to its rival, the University of Pittsburgh, and “ended up going to school as long as I would have anyway to become a physician!”
She and her future husband met on a blind date — two blind dates, actually, with other people, but were drawn to each other. When he got a job offer at Memorial Hospital in Charleston, he persuaded Sandy to make the move.
“I had never come to Charleston except to drive through,” she said. “I knew nothing about the city.”
However, she appreciated the welcoming atmosphere, and still remembers the cake a new neighbor brought to them two days after arriving.
Bowles started working at Charleston General Hospital’s nursing school, but had her eye on Morris Harvey’s new nursing program. Unable to apply directly due to a “gentlemen’s agreement” not to poach local nurses, she had to resign from the hospital before being hired as the new program’s first faculty member under program chair Dorothy Brooks.
It was a rare chance to help shape the school’s new two-year Associate Degree nursing program — only the third of its kind in West Virginia at the time — from the ground up.
In the fall of 1964 (after finalizing details like the green pin-striped nursing uniforms), they welcomed the first class of 27 students. It was “a marathon” year, since everything including day-to-day course materials had to be created from scratch.
“I never felt I was more than one chapter or even one page ahead of the students,” Bowles said. “It was necessary to burn a lot of midnight oil.”
The new program also faced outside skepticism, since most nurses at that time had completed a three-year diploma program.
“Other nurses often voiced the opinion that we could not produce good nurses in two years,” said Bowles.
But that first class was a success, with every single graduate securing employment and passing the licensing exam to become RNs. The program went on to become accredited that summer.
Bowles continued to actively shape the direction of the school and its health science programs for years to come. In addition to her first role, she has been Chair of Nursing, Assistant Dean for the Division of Health Sciences, and Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs/Provost.
Over the years, the university added a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Pharmacy School. She and John also managed to raise a family of three children – Mike, Beth, and Dan, two of them adopted – and were active in their church and community.
“My husband and I had an agreement that the kids came first,” said Bowles. At least one of them attended every one of their kids’ events, competitions, and performances.
Along the way, Bowles picked up new roles and received numerous awards, including the Distinguished Alumni Award for Teaching Excellence from Pitt, and moved the family temporarily to Nashville long enough to earn her doctorate in Higher Education Administration from Vanderbilt.
They attended Village Chapel Presbyterian Church. “The next thing you know, we were youth group leaders,” she laughed.
Similar stories abound. While working full time and taking graduate classes, she took her oldest son Mike to one Cub Scout meeting and left as the troop’s Den Mother.
“I don’t say no well,” Bowles quipped.
They even said yes to adopting a houseful of pets. One cat, Bucko, hung around UC’s pharmacy school and was so beloved by students that when he died of congestive heart failure (“a broken heart”, according to Sandy), a commemorative statue was put in his place.
Quietly, she found a way to help the students in a different way, establishing the Sandra Sulsberger Bowles Nursing Scholarship which is still active today.
Over the years, Sandy and John had opportunities to leave Charleston. “Something always kept us here,” said Bowles. Once, they were far along in the state’s adoption process. At other times, their children’s love for their hometown kept them rooted in Charleston. Apart from four years in Tennessee, they spent their entire life together in Charleston until John’s passing in 2017. She still has frequent encounters with prior students who remember her well.
“Somehow they seem to remember me,” Bowles said.
She paused and added with a modest grin, “Most of the time it’s positive.”