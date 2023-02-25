Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

You don’t have to travel to Scotland to experience some Celtic culture. The seventh annual Celtic Calling Gathering will host activities at venues throughout the Charleston area March 1-5, including music, dance, education, athleticism and an array of family activities.

Some featured events include the Beni Kedem Highlanders 2023 Tartan Ball on Friday, March 3; Celtic Calling and FOOTMAD’s Community Ceili/Ceilidh Dance at Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on March 3; 5K Kilt Run and 2K Walk on Saturday, March 4; The Kirkin of the Tartans, a traditional Presbyterian worship service celebrating Scottish heritage, on Sunday, March 5; Team Irish Road Bowling on Sunday, March 5, plus dozens more events.

Recommended for you