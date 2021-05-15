Charleston’s Live on the Levee is still probably a couple of months away from restarting on Friday evenings at Haddad Riverfront Park, but Huntington will have live, outdoor music beginning this week when “9th Street Live” kicks off on 9th Street in Huntington between 3rd and 4th Avenues.
The concert series, which runs Friday nights at 7 p.m. from May 21 through September 3, was organized by Kindred Communications, a locally owned and operated radio group based in Huntington.
Reeves Kirtner, vice president and associate general manager of Kindred Communications, said over the years, his company has helped put together hundreds of live music events, but, like everyone else, was essentially stopped cold during the pandemic.
“Obviously, we’re really excited to be doing live events again,” he said. “Having to take the time off last year just didn’t feel right for us and doing this series just feels like we’re getting back to normal.”
Kirtner said “9th Street Live” builds on an earlier plan the city adopted with 9th Street in Huntington late last summer, when the city blocked off half the street, allowing for outdoor dining and giving restaurants the chance to expand their seating for customers.
“We just sort of asked ourselves what we could do to take that to the next level,” Kirtner said.
Live entertainment outdoors with the dining seemed like a logical next step, but it wasn’t a quick process. Initial discussions with business owners, he said, took place six months ago. Those led to conversations with the city of Huntington and the health department before Kindred Communications began reaching out to performers.
“There were a lot of hoops to jump through,” Kirtner acknowledged.
With safety concerns about the pandemic still ongoing, he said they’re asking for people to social distance and encouraging mask use, at least if they go indoors.
Kirtner said they were still talking about creating the series with the city when they began penciling in acts for particular show days.
“But we knew we wanted to make this local,” he said. “We wanted to put together an entirely local card for people to come see.”
The series features some of the Huntington area’s best-known bands, several of which are also well-known in Charleston, including John R. Miller, Of the Dell and Ona.
“We’ve got three bands on the schedule that have toured nationally and played ‘Mountain Stage,’” Kirtner said.
Ona performed on the radio show’s first show since early 2020 on April 19.
Along with Huntington-area performers, the schedule includes better-known artists from other parts of the state, among them William Matheny from Morgantown and Charleston-based party band, Santa Cruz.
“We’ve also got some up-and-coming artists — like Josyln & The Sweet Compression. She’s one of those people, I think, who has big things ahead.”
The concert series is free to the public, but local restaurants are hoping music fans will stop by for food and drink.
Kirtner said, “We’re excited to be bringing live music back to Friday night.”