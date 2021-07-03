Jim Wall’s vision of heaven is perhaps a bit louder, with a lot more sparkle, than most.
“This is just something that I’d loved to do all my life,” he said, looking around a tent full of explosive fun waiting to happen at his Jim’s Backyard Fireworks tent in Elkview. “Before they were legal, we used to go out of state. A bunch of us would pitch in and help, me and my brother-in-laws and my friends and a couple of neighbors. We would all pitch in and get a truck load and do like a three-hour show.”
It was always a private show for family and friends, the kind of thing everyone did back then, he said. But there’s the sense his was one of the best shows around.
In fact, he’d been such a good customer that when consumer fireworks were legalized in West Virginia back in 2016, the Pennsylvania company he bought from contacted him.
“They called me up and said, ‘Hey, West Virginia is legalizing fireworks. Would you be interested in selling?’ ”
It was a little like asking a kid if they’d want a job selling candy.
“I thought it would be really, really interesting to be able to sell them on the retail side, because I know how happy they make me and my family and my neighbors, anybody that comes to our parties. I know how excited and how happy you can make some of us setting off fireworks,” he said.
“I love the excitement that it brings me and to see customers come in here and to get excited and see the customers bring their children in here. It just brings a lot of joy and a lot of excitement to see other people get enthused with fireworks as much as I am.”
So he set up a retail store in Clendenin and operates a temporary tent at Crossings Mall in Elkview around special holidays — like Independence Day.
That’s where Shawn and Danielle Straight came to find some pop for their holiday. They don’t enjoy the public displays, so every year they try to recreate something special at home. It’s meant for their kids, ages 5-13. But Shawn said the adults enjoy them, too, as long as they follow the safety guidelines.
“I’ve been doing this since I was knee high to a grasshopper, just gotta have somebody who hasn’t been drinking do it. Been there, done that,” he said.
It’s been more than a decade but he remembers one year where things got scary.
“We had a big party with about $5,000 worth of fireworks. We had four guys laying them down, and, one guy was drunk.”
Turns out, he put the shell in upside down.
“And when that thing blew up, it singed my eyebrow from about 30 feet away. Everybody was OK, but it was lucky. The next year, the people who put off the fireworks weren’t allowed to drink. That’s a good rule, actually.”
Jim agreed, adding that fireworks these days are designed to be simple to operate, with little room for user error.
“You set it down on a flat surface and brace it so it’s good and steady — sometimes when things are shooting out, the base can wobble back and forth so you want to have something to keep it stable so it doesn’t tip over,” he said.
“Then you just peel the fuse back, light it and stand back and let it go multiple shots.”
In other words, rather than lighting each individual feature, there’s an entire set that only needs to be lit once. Of course, a full display may not last long.
“That one is about 23 seconds,” said Jim.
Each box will have different performances, or effects that range from 200 grams of powder to 500 for the biggest, loudest show.
“Like that one’s about twenty five shots. It’s got a gorgeous display, gold runs to gold willow breaks and then in a super size or golden beauty,” he said, whipping out his phone to show a video of what a customer can expect.
“I like things that sparkle,” said Danielle.
“Things that are loud,” said Shawn.
Jim recommended both, adding that the best shows have variety — small firecrackers, sparklers, lots of color. Something for everyone.
“I always do some of the reloadable shells because you’re doing them one at a time. And that extends your show,” he said.
“And I always go into the 200 grams because they’re lower priced, you get more fireworks, more bang for your buck. And then I usually top it off with some of the 500 grams.”
Last year, with few public fireworks displays and most people wary of venturing out, sales were bigger than ever. This year, he doesn’t expect the same volume of sales — but said people are happy for a reason to celebrate with family and friends.
“That’s what it’s all about. Having fun with the people you care about, seeing people get excited — I love it,” he said.
Jim's Backyard Fireworks tent is open most days from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 9 pm at Crossings Mall in Elkview.