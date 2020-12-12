The city of St. Albans is expecting a banner year for the annual St. Albans Festival of Lights at St. Albans City Park.
Park superintendent Kevin Pennington said, “It’s the perfect social distancing event. You just load up your family in your car and go through the lights.”
It doesn’t hurt that St. Albans doesn’t have much competition, at least locally. Before Thanksgiving, Kanawha County canceled its annual lights show at Coonskin Park because of COVID-19 concerns and staffing issues.
St. Albans City Park staff, meanwhile, had been busy working on assembling the displays leading through the park since before Halloween.
“We get started in mid-October, after the Haunted Trail gets going,” Pennington said. “We start at the top of the hill and then move down to the rest of the park after Halloween.”
The pandemic has affected the city’s festival, too. They’d made some adjustments. This year, they won’t offer hot chocolate to visitors and Santa Claus won’t be waiting to greet them at the top of the hill.
This wasn’t all bad, Pennington said.
“Having Santa sometimes backed up traffic, anyway,” he said. “Everybody would want to park and that would slow things to a crawl sometimes. We should have a constant flow this year.”
Pennington, who has served as the park’s superintendent for five years, said, “We get between 10,000 and 12,000 cars every year. If we get more than 10,000, any year, I’m a pretty happy guy.”
Last year, he said the park saw right around 11,000.
“I think there would have been more, but we got a couple of days of rain,” Pennington said. “People don’t come out as much when we get rain.”
Rain makes things look gloomy and the back and forth strumming of the windshield wipers is a distraction.
“But we see more people when it snows,” he added. “The lights are beautiful in the snow.”
If the weather cooperates, the park superintendent thought they could see 15,000 cars before the end of the season.
The St. Albans Festival of Lights began in 1988 with a little holiday spirit, some creativity and a budget of less than $1,000.
It was an instant hit.
The festival attracted 15,000 visitors over five days during that first year and the crowds have grown steadily since.
As always, there will be more for visitors to see. Park staff adds to the lights display every year.
“We’ve got 12 to 14 new ones,” Pennington said.
But Pennington can’t say for sure how many pieces there are. There isn’t an official count.
Pennington laughed and said, “Let’s just say, a bunch.”
Some parts of the displays are over 30 years old, date back to the beginning of the festival and have been updated occasionally. Other pieces have only been around for a few years. Two, created in honor of fallen City of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson, are brand new.
“I don’t know how many lights we use,” Pennington added. “People ask that, and I always want to say 437,552 or some weird number, but honestly, there’s just no way to tell you.”
Well, except to slowly, painfully, count each and every bulb by hand, but that would take a lot of man hours. Just maintaining the lights and keeping them bright for the thousands of visitors who come to see the Festival of Lights every year keeps Pennington’s staff of nine busy.
Planning for the upcoming festival of lights begins almost as soon as the current festival is finished. Park staff members take down the various parts and pack them away, usually in the first weeks of January.
Repairs are made when necessary.
Over the cold, winter months, park staff work on next year’s additions.
The Festival of Lights uses a few lit pieces and inflatable outdoor ornaments purchased from stores, but most are imagined, rendered and constructed on the premises.
“Somebody will have an idea,” the park superintendent said. “Then, we’ll freehand draw it on the floor in chalk.”
He laughed and added, “Not me. I’ve got a very talented staff.”
What gets made could be almost anything. The staff draws on images from Christmas traditions, favorite holiday movies and specials, as well as pop culture characters.
Along the drive from the entrance to the park to the exit at the top of the hill, there are stars, Christmas trees, Santas, the Simpsons and the residents of Bikini Bottom.
One of the park’s most recent additions is an homage to the iconic leg lamp from “A Christmas Story.”
Pennington was sort of surprised that they hadn’t thought of it before, but anyone can have an idea.
“We just sort of talk about what we’d like to add and see if it can be done,” he said.
Once a shape has been set, steel bars are heated and bent to fit. Wires are strung on the shape and then lights are wrapped around the shape to create the right look.
The shapes are durable, can last decades, though the lights strung on them don’t. Every year, the staff has to replace lights on at least a few of the pieces in the park.
Most of them are energy efficient LED lights now.
“The old lights, if you had a bulb burn out, it would turn off the whole strand,” Pennington said.
Time, the elements and usage wore the bulbs out in a year or two. The plastic coverings decayed.
“LED lights have been the best thing to happen to us,” Pennington said. “They last longer, are a lot more durable and they’re easier on the purse strings.”
The park superintendent wouldn’t go so far as to say it was cheaper to run the lights for the city now, as opposed to what it used to be. The LED lights use less energy.
“But we have a whole lot more of them now,” he said.
The festival continues nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 26.