The Puget Sound Company, an eight-member vocal ensemble, is touring through West Virginia all the way from Seattle, Washington. The group was founded in 2018 using only their voices — no instruments — to cover popular modern artists like The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Ariana Grande, along with many others.

For their West Virginia tour, they will travel the state singing an assortment of songs while also adding in merry tunes to spread holiday cheer.

Carli Berkhouse is the multimedia specialist. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com.

