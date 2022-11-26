The Puget Sound Company, an eight-member vocal ensemble, is touring through West Virginia all the way from Seattle, Washington. The group was founded in 2018 using only their voices — no instruments — to cover popular modern artists like The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Ariana Grande, along with many others.
For their West Virginia tour, they will travel the state singing an assortment of songs while also adding in merry tunes to spread holiday cheer.
“I think our holiday music is some of the best music we have, and we really love this time of year. It’s always so meaningful to be able to share some of those arrangements with our audiences,” said Alexander Oki, a member of the Puget Sound Company.
While the group was founded in Seattle, they do have roots here in the Mountain State.
A soprano in the group, Lindsay Dawson, was raised in Bridgeport and attended college at West Virginia University.
“I obviously have roots in the state. I grew up there, I went to school there, really got interested and experienced musically and theatrically in the state. I have roots not only like family and friends, but really with kind of like, performance art as well,” Dawson said. “This is my first dip into a cappella, so when I first got introduced to the idea, I had not done it before. So, it’s really exciting to be able to bring this somewhat underrepresented genre of music back to family and friends.”
Oki also has ties to West Virginia.
Although he was not raised here, he is starting an electric boat manufacturing company, Pure Watercraft, in Brooke County, West Virginia.
The group is excited to share this unique type of music with the wild and wonderful state to which they feel connected.
“We’ve talked to several people who are so psyched to hear some a cappella, which is really exciting, but definitely something different I would say that the area doesn’t have a lot of,” Dawson said.
To get into the holiday spirit early and enjoy a cappella covers of some of your favorite songs, you can attend their concerts from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.
There will be free admission at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Independence Hall in Wheeling; at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Light Up Night in Bridgeport; and at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.
The group’s last two performances will be 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Bridgeport High School, where tickets will be available at the door ($25 general; $20 seniors; $15 students) and at 6 p.m. that same day at The Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, where the group will open for Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Tickets are available online ($40 tier 1, $30 tier 2, $20 tier 3).
You can also start singing along and listening to their tunes by searching for Puget Sound Company on YouTube.
To learn more about the origin of the group and where they will be playing in the future, visit pudgetsoundcompany.com.