WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nearly 600 Vietnam veterans, including twelve from West Virginia, will be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) In Memory program for 2020.
The program honors Vietnam veterans whose lives were cut short as a result of their service after they returned home from Vietnam.
On Oct. 15, organizers will host the organization’s 2020 In Memory ceremony on the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where the names of each of the 591 honorees for 2020 will be read aloud. The ceremony was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“For many Vietnam veterans, coming home from Vietnam was just the beginning of a whole new fight. Many never fully recovered, either physically or emotionally, from their experiences. As these veterans pass, it is our duty and solemn promise to welcome them home to the place that our nation has set aside to remember our Vietnam veterans,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF.
The plaque that honors the veterans was dedicated as a part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial site in 2004.
It reads: “In Memory of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service. We honor and remember their sacrifice.”
2020 In Memory inductees from West Virginia:
n Raymond Osval “Red” Beverly, U.S. Army, Pineville, W.Va., November 18, 1942 – August 13, 2009
n John Carl Blaylock Sr., U.S. Army, Princeton, W.Va., November 16, 1948 – April 20, 2011
n James Robert Carmichael, U.S. Army, Ravenswood, W.Va., April 12, 1947 – April 23, 2019
n Cloyd Martin Chaney, U.S. Army, Carpendale, W.Va., February 16, 1942 – May 5, 2019
n Robert Allen Cook, U.S. Army, Huntington, W.Va., October 25, 1946 – April 13, 2018
n Wendell Craig, U.S. Army, Buffalo, W.Va., March 5, 1946 – October 1, 2019
n Harry Martin Maury Jr., U.S. Army, Moundsville, W.Va., January 22, 1947 – October 1, 2006
n John Moore, U.S. Army, Waverly, W.Va., April 23, 1950 – December 19, 2018
n Alfonso Louis Pompili Jr., U.S. Navy, Morgantown, W.Va., December 21, 1948 – July 25, 2015
n Kenneth E. Satterfield, U.S. Marine Corps, St. Marys, W.Va., January 25, 1949 – September 7, 2019
n Barry Thomas Shelton, U.S. Air Force, Charleston, W.Va., October 10, 1948 – June 18, 2000
n Roger A. Wilson, U.S. Army, Follonsbee, W.Va., June 11, 1938 – December 8, 2019
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund has created a personal remembrance page for each honoree online in the In Memory Honor Roll at www.vvmf.org/honor-roll.
Their photos are also displayed around the country when the organization’s mobile exhibit, The Wall That Heals, is on display in an honoree’s home state. The 2020 In Memory ceremony will be shown live on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 15, 2021. The In Memory program was created in 1993 and has since honored more than 5,100 veterans.
For more information on the In Memory program or to apply to have your loved one honored in 2022, please visit: www.vvmf.org/ inmemory. To learn more about VVMF, visit www.vvmf.org or call 202-393-0090.