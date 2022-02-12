CROZET, Va. — Not too far east of the West Virginia-Virginia border, at a comfortable farmhouse with a colorful name, it was pitch black and chilly in the cold December air, except for the warm glow of a light on Leni Sorensen’s front porch.
She is statuesque, a culinary teacher and historian prominent enough to draw the attention of Netflix where she was featured in its acclaimed “High on the Hog,” a series on how African American cuisine transformed America.
Once the New York Times article hit, I knew I’d have to act fast to score seats at one of her intimate, historical dinners entitled “Three Centuries of Southern Women Chefs,” before response from the article overwhelmed her web site.
“It is like the blues song where they say ‘Don’t ask me nothing, because I will tell you everything I know,’” Sorensen had warned me over the phone with a chuckle.
She greeted our group of five friends – three from Charleston, two from various points across Virginia – in a simple apron covering her clothes, tea mug casually in hand.
She showed us round Indigo House, designed and built by her late husband, and later said, “I like making connections. ...For years I’ve done food presentations out in public settings over open fires and in historic kitchens and I’ve found when people are in the smell and anticipating the taste, they are more open and responsive to the information because all their sensory receptors are open.”
Delicious aromas emanated from bubbling pots on the stove. Liz Beamon, the sous chef and right hand the night of our dinner, worked quietly away under the careful direction of Leni, who often stepped in to season, stir or slice. As we milled about, getting comfortable. Sorensen showed us trays of persimmons from her garden that she planned to preserve. We tasted fresh slices, sticky and sweet.
We were hungry in every sense of the word.
To say she marches to the beat of her own drum is an understatement of immense proportions. Sorensen spent the sixties in the first all-female folk band and appeared in a traveling production of the musical “Hair.”
Food was not only a keen interest but at times a matter of survival, as she raised four children with her husband in rural areas. Learning the skills of homesteading was both a necessity and challenge.
She earned a bachelor’s degree well into middle age and defended her doctoral dissertation in American Studies at age 63. She is as comfortable butchering her own chickens as she is giving former first lady Michelle Obama a historical tour of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello kitchens.
“I wouldn’t call her anything as provincial as a force of nature, but that is truly what she is,” said Beamon. “She is a bad ass, foul mouthed, wonderful, brilliant woman.”
Still tending her own farmstead, teaching, and writing at 80 years of age, Sorensen appears to be just getting started.
Her home is filled with books, many of them historical cookbooks in protective plastic sleeves. In their brittle pages she finds plenty of evidence to correct the historical image of the nameless black women cooks who wrote or used these books.
“You know, we’d been told that there were black woman cooks in some elite houses and we always had the ugly image of Aunt Jemima to go by, but we really didn’t have that sense of skilled expertise and articulate sense of why this was important,” Sorensen shared with me.
The cookbooks are proof of the black cooks’ professionalism, creativity, and intelligence, dispelling the demoralizing myth of them as insignificant, ignorant laborers.
We tasted a delicate and delicious fish fricassee via a recipe from ”A Domestic Cookbook: Containing a Careful Selection of Useful Receipts for the Kitchen,” the earliest known cookbook by an African American woman written in 1866.
Melinda Russel, a caterer, cook and baker of the time, wrote the book after she was run out of Tennessee by the Confederates, who had stolen all of her money due to her “Union principles.” She relocated to Paw Paw, Michigan where she published her book to earn money to go back home and be with her family.
Her book is unique not only in that it was written and published by a black woman, but that it was written for professional cooks, meaning it assumed a high level of skill.
More commonly, colonial era housekeeping and cookbooks were written by elite whites for enslaved staff. One such book is perhaps the most well-known housekeeping book in the 19th century, “The Virginia Housewife,” by Mary Randolph. Sorensen gleaned details about the lives of black people from this book and others, even though they are never named or credited for their work in the books.
We sampled delicious roast pork from Randolph’s book, served with a delectable ‘game sauce’ from Abby Fischer, who won prizes for her sauces in the 1880s in San Francisco, as well as an exquisite tomato soup using Sorensen’s own tomatoes made from Harriet Horry’s 1770 recipe.
Finally, we finished the evening on Edna Lewis’ bread pudding with whipped cream from her 1976 cookbook, “The Taste of Country Cooking.” Lewis is known as the Grand Dame of Southern cooking who rejected stereotypes about the South and its food and is credited with launching the farm-to-food movement.
After she moved to Virginia, Sorensen said, “I began to talk about food, using foodways as a way to talk about African American history.” Sorensen challenged others to look between the lines of history. Thomas Jefferson may have been known for his affinity for haute cuisine, but Sorensen wanted to know, Who was making the food? What were their lives like? How did they learn and how did they share their knowledge?
She has always had a close connection to food. At age 9, her stepfather – a really good, plain, every day New Orleans-style Southern cook – taught her to cook, everything from beans and rice, pork chops, fricassee chicken, sweet potatoes, corn pone and corn bread.
“You want to have as many people in your household able to cook, which is why you want to teach kids to cook so that you get to be sick once in awhile,” she said. “And also because you know, kids can’t do a damn thing. They can’t drive a car, they can’t do brain surgery, they can’t pay a bill. There is nothing that kids can do but by God they can make a sandwich and they can make a bowl of soup, and they can feed someone in the family and that is how we help them give to the family.”
Sorensen opened the large cabinet doors behind her dining table to reveal lines of gleaming jars filled with plums, pluots, beef stock, chicken stock, beans, beef, all kids of meat, peaches, and tomatoes.
“If you plan accordingly, you have enough, but if you are in abject poverty you can’t plan for that, so being prepared helps those in need. It is an essential kind of helping. Having our own bounty means we really can give a half a cup of sugar to our neighbor... and being able to share food I think is one of the great graces.”
Although Sorensen doesn’t have any ties to West Virginia, save occasionally driving across its mountains on her way to South Dakota before the turnpike was built, she exhibits the qualities of a mountaineer. Her no nonsense, straight talking attitude, her quick wit and extensive rural knowledge, are all edged with a slightly counter-culture, independent attitude make me think she’d fit right in the mountain state.
As I wrap a follow-up phone call with Sorensen, she quotes a well known black educator and reformer who lived in Malden, West Virginia for ten years.
“I think it was Booker T. Washington who said, ‘Drop your buckets where you are.’ That life lesson has always been very pungent for me.”
A particularly piquant statement from a woman dedicated to sharing the food skills and expertise she has gleaned... and giving credit where it’s long overdue.