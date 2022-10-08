Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Back in 2019, the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment was looming — it was a cause for celebration for multiple local groups. Renate Pore of Charleston was researching exactly what it took for women to get the right to vote when it suddenly hit her.

“I thought, ‘This is such a great story, and to make it really accessible to people, we ought to do it as a play,’” she said.

Maria Young is the features editor. She can be reached at 304-348-5115 or maria.young@hdmediallc.com. Follow @mariapyoung on Twitter.

