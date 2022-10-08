Back in 2019, the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment was looming — it was a cause for celebration for multiple local groups. Renate Pore of Charleston was researching exactly what it took for women to get the right to vote when it suddenly hit her.
“I thought, ‘This is such a great story, and to make it really accessible to people, we ought to do it as a play,’” she said.
It had all the elements — high drama, passion, suspense, even one of the most classic kinds of conflict: man versus man.
Well, technically, woman versus man.
Few people today, she said, realize how bad it really was — or the prominent, 11th-hour role West Virginia played in joining 35 other states to get the amendment ratified.
“There was a period of time that was quite dramatic, and we didn’t know whether we were going to pass it or not,” Pore said.
Spoiler alert: Women did ultimately win the right to vote.
But, “It was kind of up to one senator to make this happen,” said Pore, a retired health care professional with a doctorate in history.
She completed the research. Local playwright Dan Kehde wrote the play, and Susan Marrash-Minnerly, a friend with a theater background, agreed to direct it.
It all came together so smoothly that it was bound to hit a snag — and it did. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of plans for two years running. This year, at long last, the show will go on as a part of FestivFall.
And it is quite the story.
The long fight
Women had been working — fighting — for the right to vote since 1848.
“This went on for 70 years without getting any action,” said Pore.
“These women were not stupid. They were intelligent, and they couldn’t own property. If there was a divorce, they absolutely could not have their children, no matter what the cause of that was,” said Marrash-Minnerly.
In short, “women needed to have a say over their lives,” she added. “Laws were made to the benefit of men, and particularly men of property. These women were very much second-class citizens. They were very much the property of their husbands.”
Whole decades went by with little movement — until World War I, when women stepped up to serve their country in its time of greatest need, working as everything from stenographers and radio operators to truck drivers and mechanics. More than 11,000 of them joined the U.S. Navy.
“And then in 1919, after the war had ended, Congress finally passed the 19th Amendment, giving women the vote,” said Pore.
But it still had to be ratified by at least 36 states, as do all such constitutional amendments. And the country was sharply divided, with West Virginia on the fence, strategically poised to cast a swing vote.
Coming to a head
The protests were violent and ugly.
“This was a tough, tough group of women. They survived. Many of them were imprisoned at a workhouse, where they were beaten and tortured and force fed. It wasn’t that people just yelled at them, they were really abused,” said Marrash-Minnerly.
“There’s one character in the play who is very much against a woman’s right to vote. And every time she says ‘No, I’m just happy with my husband making all the decisions...’ Everybody else is going, ‘Oh, God,’” she said.
The eyeroll emoji was created decades later for just such a moment.
Southern states were opposed to the amendment. Northern states were in favor. West Virginia was smack in the middle — geographically and politically.
By March of 1920, with an election in November, both Republicans and Democrats were anxious to get it ratified in the hopes that women would support their party at the polls.
Gov. John Jacob Cornwell of West Virginia called a special session. The House of Delegates voted in favor, but the Senate was hopelessly deadlocked.
Except for one guy who could break the vote: State Sen. Jesse Bloch of Wheeling. He was in favor of the amendment. And he was nowhere to be seen.
The man of the 11th hour
Senator Bloch, it turned out, was “in California, playing golf,” said Pore.
The local suffrage society sent him a telegram telling him in no uncertain terms, essentially, “You have to come back for this vote.”
“It’s like the beginning of March now, and the legislature has been in session for several days, and they want to go home. He agrees that he will come back to West Virginia. But getting from California to West Virginia in 1920 is not just a one-day trip, right?”
Suffice it to say the stranger-than-fiction plot involved planes, trains and automobiles — not to mention rumors of a kidnapping plan by opponents.
The Charleston Gazette and The New York Times, among others, covered the sensational, cross-country trip.
Bloch was quoted in The Times as saying, “I’m not a suffragist... and I have no personal axe to grind, but if the women want to vote, why not let them?”
In fact, according to The Times, “the Senator received the telegram to rush home while he was in swimming, and in his haste he forgot to remove his bathing suit.”
“I’ve never had so much speed injected into so short a period of my life before,” he later said.
There is no small irony in the fact that he planned to take a plane from Chicago. But his wife — who wanted to vote — was concerned about the perils of this relatively new mode of transportation and insisted he continue by train. Which he did, even though it took substantially longer.
The fight continues
Now, more than 100 years later, women not only vote, but also serve in public office. And the country is still sharply divided over a host of modern-day issues, some of them unique to women.
We don’t always appreciate the sacrifices that were made not so long ago, said Marrash-Minnerly.
“With the voter suppression that is going on in this country and people who are trying to make it more and more difficult for people they don’t like to vote, it is exactly the same thing, because United States citizens are having decisions made for them and there are people trying to keep them from voting,” she said.
“That is so pervasive in this country. And I think that the play is particularly relevant in light of that because we can’t lose this,” she added.
The play was funded in part by The West Virginia Humanities Council, the Glotfelty Foundation, Charleston FestivALL, Kanawha Valley NOW and others.
“Failure is Impossible – West Virginia’s Struggle for Women’s Suffrage” will take place Oct. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Culture Center. Admission is free.