Long before he began starring in movies and screen plays – more than 130 to his credit thus far – long before he began producing star-studded TV specials and racking up elite national awards, Roger Galloway was honing his acting and producing skills on the stages of Charleston, West Virginia.
“I did lots of plays for the Children’s Theater and for the Kanawha Players. So I was really active in there,” said Galloway, a graduate of the old Charleston High School and West Virginia University.
“All the things that happened in Charleston and in Morgantown were the impetus for me to pursue a career in the radio, television, and film business.”
Some of the highlights on his resume include “Legends of the West,” a country television special he wrote that starred Jack Palance, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams Jr., Conway Twitty, Tammy Wynette; producing a 1980 TV special with Barbara Mandrel; and a 90-minute production of “United We Stand,” for the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, Korea. starring Bob Hope, Brooke Shields, Gloria Estefan, Julio Iglesias, Sheena Easton, Loretta Swit and a long list of other recognizable names.
“And then we went to the [DeMilitarized Zone], right on the border with North Korea, Bob Hope and Gloria Estefan, Brooks Shields and myself. We did a show for the US troops there, which was absolutely one of the most memorable experiences of my life,” he said.
This week Galloway appears before the Charleston City Council, where he is scheduled to be recognized as a distinguished Charlestonian and receive a “Key to the City.”
After the Charleston High School all year reunion a few weeks ago, “I had several old classmates of his, a couple people, approach me and ask me if he was coming into town anytime soon,” said Keeley Steele, Galloway’s niece and a member of the Charleston City Council.
As it turned out, he’s planning his first trip to Charleston in roughly ten years – to visit friends and family still here.
“One of his classmates, a couple, actually, brought it up, that he should be recognized. I ran it by the mayor and I also ran it by her mother-in-law who went to school with my uncle, Kay Goodwin, who’s been active in the arts for a long time,” said Steele.
“And I just thought, ‘Why not? He’s done some pretty incredible things,” she added.
Kanawha City was a great place to grow up, said Galloway. A great place to grow his creative dreams and aspirations. But he’s not planning to fly from the East Coast directly into Charleston.
“I’m flying into Pittsburgh where my cousin is going to meet me, and we’re going to drive down and stop in Morgantown and then drive west all the way to Charleston. Gives me a chance to see the state all over again. And so I’m really looking forward to that. I truly am,” he said.
The recognition will take place at this week’s Charleston City Council meeting, set for Tuesday.
