Eleanor Gould meanders through a greenhouse tucked neatly along the banks of the Kanawha, pointing out shrubs, trees, and flowers that will adorn properties throughout the state. TerraCare, where Gould is a landscape designer, is just a stone’s throw from I-64 and US-60, but feels worlds away thanks to the surrounding greenery.
Her love of the land started in the wilds of West Virginia.
“As a kid, I spent all my time outside,” she said, recalling an affinity for the plants like mayapple and jewelweed. “I was running around in the woods all the time finding whatever plants I could.”
But she hasn’t lived “at home” in quite some time.
After a graduate program in landscape architecture at the University of Virginia there was an eight-year tenure at Thomas Jefferson’s historic Monticello — where she eventually became curator of gardens.
Then there was another move. To Boston. Where the arrival of the pandemic made the bustling city feel less appealing and the distance from home feel much, much greater.
“COVID was definitely part of the reason I ventured home,” said Gould. “It’s nice to be home around friends and family.”
Amid frequent stories of people leaving the state — driven by 2020 Census data showing a 3.2% statewide population decline over the prior decade — what may surprise some is Gould’s recent decision to return.
But she’s not the only one.
Two of Gould’s siblings have also returned to the state after time spent elsewhere.
And there are plenty of other recent transplants.
Due in part to remote work opportunities, recent migration patterns show Americans leaving populous, high-cost states for states with lower costs of living. A 2021 migration study from United Van Lines ranks West Virginia fourth in the nation in inbound moves. Among those moving for a new job, West Virginia ranked fifth; the state ranked ninth among those seeking a lower cost of living.
The new AscendWV program takes advantage of these conditions to bring young professionals to the state, offering remote workers $12,000, plus other perks, to relocate. The program received more than 7,500 applications from all 50 states and more than 70 countries. Fewer than 1% of applicants were accepted into the inaugural class, which recently settled in Morgantown.
Another returner to the state is Klancey Burford, who spent her elementary school years in Fraziers Bottom and moved to Charleston from Pittsburgh in May 2019.
“No one was more surprised than me that I ended up moving back here!” Burford laughed. “I always knew I’d land in Appalachia, but wasn’t expecting it to be so close to where I grew up.”
Like Gould’s return, Burford’s too was linked in part to the land. She moved to work as an environmental resource specialist with a focus on water quality and protection.
“Some of my favorite memories as a child were playing in the large puddles in my backyard where tadpoles were in the springtime, and wading in the creek down the road from my home,” Burford recalled.
These early experiences inspired her to earn a master’s degree in environmental science and return to help protect the state’s waterways.
The pandemic, though, made settling in a challenge.
“I was working remotely, living alone, working alone and 95% of my time was completely alone,” she said.
“As a pretty extroverted person, this was really hard on me.”
Burford credited groups like the Junior League of Charleston and social apps like Bumble BFF for helping build her own community.
Other new arrivals in the state, like Khandice Lofton, have moved to West Virginia for the first time. The native Midwesterner was born near St. Louis and arrived in South Charleston last July.
This isn’t Lofton’s first regional change; she attended Tuskegee University, a historically black university in Alabama, and credited her college experience for an appreciation of the rural lifestyle that now helps her feel at home in the Mountain State. She also attended law school at the University of Dayton.
“I love the mountains; I can’t wait to find some trails and sightseeing spots,” she said.
Lofton cited Charleston’s festivals and events like Live on the Levee as particularly appealing.
“Those things help ease a person in when they’re new to the city,” she said.
West Virginia’s cost-of-living advantage is primarily thanks to its housing market; the state consistently features some of the nation’s lowest home prices. Still, increased migration and a desire for home ownership created a robust seller’s market in 2021. According to Redfin, home prices steadily rose throughout 2020 and 2021, peaking this past October.
Burford is one of the state’s new homeowners, having just recently closed on a house in Charleston. She believes the prevailing narrative that “everyone leaves” is harmful.
“Sure, people leave, but they see the world, gather skills and experiences, and then can return home to help their neighbors with all they have learned,” she said.
Whether new or returning, all three transplants cited the caring community as a major benefit of relocating. “The people are very welcoming,” Lofton said. “I can be a lawyer anywhere, but to be one in an environment that offers opportunities to grow and where everyone is willing to offer a helping hand, that is rare.”
Burford agrees.
“Charleston, and West Virginia as a whole, is a beautiful place filled with gracious and good people,” she said.
In addition to the ease of movement and beautiful natural landscapes, which Gould lists among her motivations to return, she also values the community support that Burford and Lofton have noticed.
“People really look out for each other here,” she said. “There’s a care for one another and a closeness that I value.”
Gould uses the phrase “the power of place” to convey the deep meaning she feels in her work with the land. She mentioned Spring Hill Cemetery as a local example — a place where people are literally returned to the earth and where the living can experience the beauty that same earth has to offer.
“I see how those places are woven into the fabric of our history here in our city and how meaningful that has been for me,” she said.
Returners like Gould show that the power of place may help cultivate new life throughout the state.