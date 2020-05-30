Animal services providers make adjustments to keep pets cared for amid pandemic

The reach of COVID-19 has done more than disrupt the lives of people. It’s also affected our pets.
Sure, because of work-from-home orders (or layoffs) dogs and cats got in a little — or a lot of — extra quality time with their humans.
Some pets went on more walks than they’ve ever had before, while others maybe picked up a few pounds in solidarity with their owners.
Meanwhile, during the early stay-at-home orders, pet stores and most pet grooming shops closed down. Animal rescue events and adoptions stopped. Veterinary offices cut back what they could do. Humane officers who patrol backstreets and alleys looking for stray dogs and feral cats were sent home.
When Gov. Jim Justice issued stay-at-home orders for West Virginia, the staff at Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association animal shelter on Greenbrier Street in Charleston wasn’t sure how long they’d be closed to the public.
They thought the shelter would continue to have some operations as essential, but adoptions would cease until restrictions loosened. The meant a lot of animals locked up in cages, perhaps, indefinitely.
Holly Goheen, KCHA’s director of development, said the shelter acted fast and sent out a call to animal lovers.
“We asked people to come out and foster pets,” Goheen said.
People turned out in droves.
“We had an amazing response,” she said. “We had an overwhelming response.”
More than 100 dogs and cats left the shelter and went into homes.
Ashley Henderson, the hospital manager at Animal Care Associates in Charleston, said they didn’t close during the stay-at-home order. However, like human hospitals, they just couldn’t perform all the same services.
“All non-essential appointments and surgeries were out,” she said.
But what was essential and what wasn’t was surprising.
“We were still doing puppy and kitten vaccines,” Henderson said. “That was considered essential because the animals needed to finish out a vaccine series to get full coverage. We did spay and neuters if an animal was about to go into its first heat cycle.
“That also decreases certain types of cancer in cats and dogs,” she added.
Kendra Burton, who manages House of Hounds in Nitro and Charleston, said they were an essential business, though she was surprised they made the list — at first.
House of Hounds bills itself as a place to “Pamper Your Pooch.” The two locations offer pet spa-like grooming and day care for animals, which is meant to be luxurious.
Spa services for people were shut down. Humans could do their own nails or cut their own hair, but dogs and cats could get a shampoo and a trim.
“It was because we boarded pets,” she said. “Other places that only did grooming had to close, but because we boarded animals, they needed us open.”
Doctors, nurses and other medical personnel who were working the front lines against COVID-19 needed to know their furry loved ones were taken care of.
Coming back from the shutdown of the past couple of months has been slow.
While the shelter was closed to the public, KCHA was only taking in sick and injured animals. The humane officers for KCHA weren’t out on patrol or answering calls to come pick up stray dogs or bring in feral cats.
“Fix Charleston,” the shelter’s spay and neuter program, also paused and only recently resumed.
After the shutdown, Animal Care Associates went to a strict curbside service, where they could bring medicine or pet food out to clients or staff could come out and collect pets for an essential service.
“We’ve been appointment only,” Henderson said. “And nobody waits inside the lobby.”
The only time pet owners were allowed in the building was if they were bringing a pet in to be euthanized.
“We would allow up to two people to come in for that,” she said.
House of Hounds made some changes in how they do things, too.
Clients don’t come in the building anymore.
“How this normally works is that someone would bring their dog in, hand the dog off to the staff and then spend five or 10 minutes watching their dog before leaving,” Burton said.
In the client lounge area, several video monitors are mounted on a wall. The monitors are connected to cameras in different rooms inside the building and areas in the backyard.
Pet owners could watch their animals settle in, maybe find friends or play before they left to go about their day.
“I know people miss that,” Burton said.
Instead, customers hand off their pets through the door of a chain link fence outside the main entrance to the building. When they come to pick up their dog or cat, they call, and their pet is brought out to them.
“It’s not ideal, but it keeps everyone safe,” Burton said.
She hoped that House of Hounds would eventually go back to how they’ve always done things. That could be a while, even as restrictions lift.
“Part of our task, I think, is to find a way to stay in business while we’re finding a new way to do business,” Goheen said.
For example, KCHA no longer encourages people to drop by and pick out their new best friend. Instead, pictures of the animals are posted online through KCHA’s website.
If a potential pet owner sees an animal he or she likes, they call and make an appointment to go meet the dog or cat.
At Animal Care Associates, Henderson said pet owners would soon be able to wait inside with their dogs and cats under certain circumstances.
Clients still have to have an appointment.
“But it’s going to be by request,” she said. “People are still free to wait in their cars while their animals are being examined.”
If they decide they want to sit in the waiting area, Henderson said clients would need to wear a face mask.
“We’ll all have on face masks, too,” she said.
Appointments will be staggered more to accommodate additional cleaning.
“And we’ll be doing that until it’s recommended that we don’t have to do it,” she said.
Henderson at Animal Care Associates, Burton at House of Hounds and Goheen at KCHA said the shutdown disrupted how they took care of animals, but it wasn’t all bad.
Henderson and Burton said there was a lull at first, but that business picked up. They saw some new clients.
“They were people whose regular provider wasn’t available,” Henderson said.
Goheen said while KCHA was still trying to figure out how to function during the pandemic, their overall numbers were good.
“We’ve actually adopted more pets from March to May 20 than we did last year,” she said.
Directing potential pet adoptions through online selection and then making an appointment, Goheen said, was doing much better than she expected.
Also, a lot of those animals that were sent to foster homes at the beginning of the shutdown still haven’t returned to the shelter. Goheen said some of the fosters became “foster failures.”
“That’s one of those good failures,” the director said. “A lot of foster homes became permanent homes.”
House of Hounds, Burton said, hoped to one day return to how they used to do things. They were meant to be houses for pets, not facilities, but she said they would abide by the rules, keep doing what they could do and wait it out.
In the meantime, Burton wasn’t sure what would happen with the BarK, a dog-friendly bar her brother opened next door to his House of Hounds location on Lee Street in Charleston.
The bar, which would allow owners to bring their dogs with them, was much anticipated through 2019 and supposed to open in early spring.
“We were all ready to go,” she said. “We were open for two days before this all happened, and we closed. We still want to do a grand opening and everything, but we might take that a little slower.”