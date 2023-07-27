Covenant House’s 13th annual Chef’s Challenge fundraiser will take place Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Each year for the Chef’s Challenge fundraiser, local celebrity chefs prepare multi-course gourmet meals for guests primarily using items that can typically be found in Covenant House’s food pantry, according to Briana Martin, executive director of Covenant House.
“It’s a thinking-outside-of-the-box type of challenge, and that in itself is the challenge of it — to be able to produce nutritious and gourmet dining experiences out of food found on a shelf of a food pantry,” Martin said.
Students from Carver Career Center have participated in Chef’s Challenge over the years, and they will play a larger part in the event this year, according to Chef Mandy Gum, Carver Culinary Arts instructor. Last year, Gum’s culinary students worked hand in hand with chefs, plating dishes and getting them out to the attendees.
“We get to participate in making the appetizers and hors d’oeuvres,” Gum said. “Normally my students help with the plating concept and [serve as] helping hands for the night, but this year, we actually get to do a featured element.”
This hands-on, real-world experience greatly benefits Carver’s culinary arts students, Gum said. In school, they typically learn to prepare food for four people, but the event will accommodate 350 guests, so the concept of preparing in mass quantity comes into play, she said.
“They’re getting to see a mass-quantity cooking and see the behind the scenes of what it takes for the proper legwork and prep work to make sure an event like this is successful,” Gum said. “We’re just excited and ready to be more involved on a different level than we have in the past.”
The students will also be able to network with the chefs.
“In our program, they are learning all their basic skills and things like that,” Gum said. “When they get to network with chefs, it’s a really great opportunity for them to put themselves out there for job opportunities.
“They have the great opportunity to hopefully either work with the celebrity chefs themselves or maybe help inspire them to one day be their own celebrity chef,” she continued.
One of the celebrity chefs involved in this year’s event is Chef Paul Smith, a recent James Beard Award nominee, who will also serve as this year’s honorary Chef’s Challenge chair. Chefs from Black Sheep Burritos and Brews, Edgewood Country Club, Embassy Suites and Bridge Road Bistro, as well as pastry chefs from Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes and Rock City Cake Company, will also participate in the fundraising event.
“We will have a myriad of wonderful chefs in the area,” Martin said.
Gum said this experience will benefit her students, especially those who are still green and have not yet worked in the industry.
“At the end of the day, hands-on experience is the best experience that you can get — I can only mimic and mirror the concepts to a certain extent and degree within the classroom setting or our kitchen lab,” she said. “Being hands on really gives them understanding, knowledge and know-how.”
This year marks Covenant House’s 42nd anniversary, Martin said, and Chef’s Challenge supports the nonprofit’s many resources, especially its food pantry.
“I hope attendees understand and know they are supporting an agency that provides transparency and good stewardship of all dollars that come through our organization, and they go straight back into the community locally,” Martin said.
“Knowing that we’ve been in existence now for 42 years, there are still scores of people who don’t know exactly what Covenant House does, and this is a great opportunity to learn all of the services that are provided and a great way to give back to the community,” she continued.
As many residents do not have access to grocery stores, Covenant House steps in to fill those needs with food pantries and other resources.
“I think oftentimes, if it doesn’t happen to you, you may not necessarily know an issue exists, and in the middle of a city where we have limited grocery stores, we have pretty substantial food pantries for our small area,” Martin said. “I think that speaks volumes to the needs that exist, and so we are simply trying to do our part in making an impact to change the lives of all the West Virginians that we can.”
Sponsorships can be purchased through Covenant House’s website or accessed through the organization’s Facebook page.
“We have fillable sponsorship guides that we can email out, but we also have hard copies that we can send through the mail,” Martin said.
Tickets to Chef’s Challenge can be purchased online at https://wvcovenanthouse.org/events/chefs-challenge -2023/ and donations can also be made on the website for those unable to attend in person.
“I think it will be a great event and it will be one that will be missed if someone happens to not be there,” Martin said. “There’s going to be some really great food. I’m very excited about the menu that’s coming, and so if folks are interested in a premier meal for the evening, please join us on Aug. 29.”