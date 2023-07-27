Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Covenant House’s 13th annual Chef’s Challenge fundraiser will take place Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Each year for the Chef’s Challenge fundraiser, local celebrity chefs prepare multi-course gourmet meals for guests primarily using items that can typically be found in Covenant House’s food pantry, according to Briana Martin, executive director of Covenant House.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you