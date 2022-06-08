Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
The 23rd annual West Virginia Spring Wine Festival is returning to Daniel Vineyards in Crab Orchard on Saturday, June 18.
Daniel Vineyard’s Event Coordinator Chad Fox looks forward to bringing the festival back and seeing guests enjoy the event with their friends and families.
“We've all been so secluded since 2020,” Fox said.
After the event was canceled in 2020 and pushed to August in 2021, this will be the festival's first year on its normal date -- the third Saturday of June, technically still Spring -- since the dawn of the pandemic.
“People just like to get outside and I think since COVID, especially, there's a lot of anticipation to kind of get back to more of a normal,” he said.
Six wineries from across the state will be featured at the festival including Daniel Vineyards of Crab Orchard, Forks of Cheat Winery of Morgantown, Stone Road Vineyard of Elizabeth, Sweeter Side of the Feud of Spencer, Kirkwood Winery of Summersville and Old-World Libations of Union.
Fox said that while the wine industry has been slow to catch on in West Virginia, more and more people have been coming to wine festivals around the state.
“It's definitely been one of those slow emerging industries in West Virginia. Here it seems like you've got folks.. that don't drink alcohol or you’ve got more beer and liquor oriented folks. But the wine industry is definitely one of those things where it's definitely been growing in popularity,” he said.
The Spring Wine Festival will also include live music performances by local artists Lady D, Jay Milam and The Untrained Professionals with Chris Huddle and Clinton Scott will run throughout the event.
Festival goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Pets and coolers will not be permitted. Food vendors will be onsite selling pizza, barbecue and more. Various craft and art vendors will also be at the event.
The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine. Admission will be $15 per person with a valid ID, and includes tastings from the six wineries, a commemorative wine glass and live entertainment. The festival will also be family friendly with a $5 gate fee for people between the ages of 13 and 20 and free admission for children 12 years and under.
More information about Daniel Vineyards is available online at https://danielvineyards.com/ or on the vineyard’s Facebook and Instagram profiles.