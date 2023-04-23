Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Housing Development Fund declared April 2023 as Housing Stability Awareness Month to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program.

Jessica Greathouse, special programs manager with the WVHDF, said housing stability is about making sure people have a safe, stable house to live and raise their family in, and designating a housing stability awareness month is important in many ways, including for those who have housing stability to recognize there are others struggling or who may not have a home at all, due to financial hardship.

