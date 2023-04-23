The West Virginia Housing Development Fund declared April 2023 as Housing Stability Awareness Month to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program.
Jessica Greathouse, special programs manager with the WVHDF, said housing stability is about making sure people have a safe, stable house to live and raise their family in, and designating a housing stability awareness month is important in many ways, including for those who have housing stability to recognize there are others struggling or who may not have a home at all, due to financial hardship.
“For those that do have a place to live but are struggling, Housing Stability Awareness Month is a way for the Housing Development Fund to help them understand how the programs we provide help them keep a roof over their heads, out of financial trouble and maintain a safe, stable house for them and their families,” Greathouse said.
“Because having a house is essentially having wealth, and we want to help people protect that wealth so that they have it to pass on,” she continued.
As special programs manager, Greathouse was hired to take on the two pandemic-funded programs that were created with the American Rescue Plan Act; first, the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program, which ended in September 2022, and the Homeowners Rescue Program that launched March 28, 2022.
To date, the Homeowners Rescue Program has provided more than $15 million to more than 4,000 households in West Virginia to help with housing costs, including past-due mortgages, utilities, taxes, insurance, homeowners association fees and other expenses, ensuring homeowners keep their homes and can maintain their payments, saving homes from foreclosure and tax sales.
“The pandemic was not only a health crisis, but an economic one, too,” Erica Boggess, executive director of the WVHDF, said in a news release. “So many West Virginians got behind in their housing payments, whether it’s because they lost a job, had their wages reduced or because of increased costs in health care and other areas.
“This program exists to help those homeowners maintain housing stability and get back on track,” Boggess said.
The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program was funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and is designed to help people who are having trouble maintaining their housing stability due to a COVID-19 related financial hardship. West Virginia homeowners who meet certain income qualifications and have had financial hardships could qualify for up to $28,800 in tax-free money from the program, Greathouse said.
“It’s no-strings-attached money,” Greathouse said. “It’s really kind of a leg up for people who have just had some financial difficulty.”
The WVHDF still has funds available for the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program, and applications are still open. Greathouse said she encourages homeowners and renters to apply, but if they are not sure they’re eligible, they can call 1-844-542-0035 or check the WVHDF website for eligibility requirements and see what documentation is required.
“We have about 11,700 applications, and we spent a little over $15 million so far out of the $50 million that we have, so we have more money to spend,” Greathouse said. “We want to help as many people as possible.”
An application portal is online at wvhomerescue.com, and direct help from the WVHDF to fill out applications is also available.
“Frankly, the limits of the program on the income side are pretty generous; for instance, a family of four in Kanawha County could make upwards of $90,000 and still qualify for the program,” Greathouse said.
Once homeowners or renters determine they are eligible, they can initiate an application; it takes about 25 or 30 minutes to complete online, Greathouse said. Once that application is completed, it comes to the WVHDF.
“Our caseworkers take a look at it and have some back-and-forth with the applicant to talk about their eligibility and what they may need help with,” Greathouse said.
Throughout this month, the WVHDF and its community partners have been sharing information about housing stability services, programs and resources available across the state on social-media platforms and on the organization’s newly launched webpage: www.wvhdf.com/housingstability.
This includes housing counseling services. A group of eight U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-certified housing counselors across the state provide financial counseling, including on budgeting, cost savings, managing monthly finances and credit building and repair, to those with financial and housing-related needs to help ensure homeowners and renters do not fall into tough times again, Greathouse said.
“Housing counseling is a huge benefit,” she said. “They do everything from acting as a liaison between an applicant and their lender to see what the best option is for them to fix their loan or be able to pay their mortgage in the future.”
Additionally, the WVHDF has been highlighting how many households per county have been helped to date on the organization’s Facebook page, though Greathouse said Calhoun County, for instance, has only accounted for eight applications for the program.
“There’s some counties that we’re just having trouble getting the information to, so Calhoun County for instance, we know there are more people that probably need help there,” Greathouse said. “The city centers tend to be the ones that have the highest number of applications and information, and it’s easier to get to people that way, but our message is, we have more money to spend, we want to help and we have lots of different ways to help people.”