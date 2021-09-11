Linda Arnold will join the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine as its Interim Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Chief Communications Officer beginning September 13.
Dr. Jim Nemitz, president of the medical school, announced the decision saying, “Her background and experience will be invaluable in furthering WVSOM’s vision and increasing our footprint regionally and nationally.”
Arnold is the founder and former chairman/CEO of a multistate marketing company that grew to have offices in Washington, DC, West Virginia and Montana, with clients as far away as Hawaii. She has a 25-year track record of working with the press on a statewide, regional and national basis.
“Arnold’s experience in health care and higher education dovetails nicely with our current ten-year plan,” continued Nemitz. “And her pursuit of a PH.D. in Integrative Medicine, along with her master’s degree in counseling and an M.B.A., will complement our leadership team’s expertise.”
In addition to her role as author of the Gazette-Mail’s “Live Life Fully” column — now a syndicated weekly column — as well as “Life 101,” Arnold has examined issues of health and wellness for more than a decade.
“I’m excited to combine my professional experience in marketing and public relations with my passion for health and wellness on behalf of the school of medicine,” explained Arnold. “The medical school is a major economic force in the state and region.”
“We’re proud of our designations as #1 in West Virginia for providing primary care physicians and #1 in the United States, among all medical schools, with physician graduates who practice in rural areas,” said Nemitz.