Around the House: April 19, 2020

Normally in our On the Town section, we feature photos of people out and about, enjoying social activities with their friends and families. But during this time of social distancing, we’re featuring photos of people finding ways to enjoy their time “Around the House” — tackling a project, playing board games and getting crafty.
A number of this week’s contributions come from The Clay Center, which challenged community members to enjoy some of their typical Clay Center experiences — like reading, singing, dancing and being creative — while social distancing.
Enjoy these photos, maybe find some inspiration from them, and send a few photos of how you and yours are spending this time to maria.young@wvgazettemail.com. Be sure to tell us what town you live in, identify each person in the photo, and briefly describe the activity taking place. And be safe along the way!