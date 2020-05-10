Around the House: May 10, 2020

West Virginia American Water hosted “Together, We Keep Earth Flowing” on April 22, a virtual campaign to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in West Virginia. Throughout the day, dozens of organizations and individuals took action and posted photos to share with their friends and neighbors.
If you are likewise using this time of social distancing to better the environment, make quality time with family and friends, or to tackle a project for that gratifying feeling of accomplishment, share with us! Send your photos to maria.young@wvgazettemail.com. Be sure to tell us what town you live in, identify each person in the photo, and briefly describe the activity taking place. And be safe along the way!