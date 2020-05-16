Around the House: May 17, 2020

Mackenzie Polen — who has wanted to be a veterinarian since her grade school days — took graduation photos at her parents’ home in Cross Lanes, recently, in preparation for her graduation from veterinary school. She earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee but the current COVID crisis forced the school to cancel its graduation ceremonies, originally set for Saturday, May 16.
Amelia Shelton, 7, daughter of Joe and Natalie Shelton of Belle, has found ways to enjoy her time despite the quarantine. She played in the rain on Saturday, April 25, and also managed to ride her bike for a socially distant but fun visit with her 92-year-old great-grandmother, Betty Childers.
If you are likewise using this time of social distancing to make quality time with family and friends, or to tackle a project for that gratifying feeling of accomplishment, share with us! Send your photos to maria.young@wvgazettemail.com. Be sure to tell us what town you live in, identify each person in the photo, and briefly describe the activity taking place. And be safe along the way!