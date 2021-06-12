When Michael Teel first saw the canvases on which he’d been commissioned to paint a mural, “It was kind of intimidating,” he said.
Each panel stood eight feet tall and six feet wide. There were four of them.
“I had the canvasses made and brought into my studio downstairs. And I’m looking at them, going, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of paint,’” said the long-time West Virginia resident and artist.
That was in December.
The final product, delivered in mid-April, was “the largest piece I’ve ever painted, by a long stretch,” Teel said.
He was chosen from a field of 36 area artists to create a visual representation of the area for Kroger’s swanky, brand new, 94,000-square-foot grocery store, located at 101 Great Teays Blvd. in Scott Depot.
“This is a mural that, when you first come in, it’s right in the vestibule,” said Kerri Parkins, store leader for the new facility.
“I think it’s just a good representation of our community so when a customer comes in they know it’s from a local artist — and it’s just something that ties the community together.”
Kroger worked with the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts as a non-profit fiscal sponsor and The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation’s Get Creative WV to select three finalists for the project who were each paid $400 for a detailed submission. Teel was commissioned for $10,000.
“It was a call to artists living in the footprint of the build,” said Renee Margocee, executive director of the Tamarack Foundation.
It was limited, she added, to artists in Kanawha and Putnam Counties, in order to showcase truly local talent from within the community the store will serve.
“By putting the art at the front of the store, it’s kind of a nice gateway. ... And I think that corporate America is becoming more aware of the value of creating relationships within a community. Maybe it’s not necessarily a new idea, but the investment is in honoring the traditional art, honoring artists who live in the area, realizing that there is a sense of the aesthetic that will resonate with the population there.”
To develop a concept for the piece he wanted to submit, Teel did extensive research, and spent time driving the interstate and area roadways in and around Scott Depot — which was once a bustling community built along the C&O railroad line connecting Washington, D.C. and the East Coast to areas west.
“You’re passing some farms and residential areas. There’s a lot of farming in the area that’s kind of off the beaten path,” Teel said.
He wanted the mural to start at the Kanawha River and head toward Teays Valley. He put in a railroad track at the base, and a railroad crossing icon to depict its history as a busy depot.
“And then when you look at the mural, it’s kind of dark at the base. And as you get further into the painting, the open scape of Teays Valley where the commercial area is, I had that real bright, kind of pure color hitting the light — representing the future, ‘cause that’s where the future of the area is, that commercial hub,” he added.
The end result, said Bryan Cooper with Get Creative WV, is so much better than stock images from a catalog.
“When customers see a beautiful piece of art that represents their town and was created by a local artist, it speaks to them in a unique way,” Cooper said.
“I can honestly say when I saw Michael’s piece in person for the first time I was taken aback and immediately felt a sense of connection to the area. To have that quality of art welcoming customers is a powerful thing.”
The store opened on Wednesday. It is almost double the size of the nearby, old Kroger that closed Tuesday evening. The new place has lots of wow factors, including a Murray’s Specialty Cheese Shop, a Starbucks — and the colorful mural at the store entrance.
“The scale of the store, the architectural design, all makes it a little more fun for me to tell my relatives that’s where they have to go shopping now,” Teel said.