Art exhibit shines light on 'buried history' of African American jockeys

Growing up as an African American boy in the rolling hills of Kentucky’s fabled horse country, Leon Nichols was lucky enough to have family members who worked in the equine industry.
“Most of my uncles, cousins — all the men in the family — they worked the stables. They worked the horses,” he said.
His grandmother and others would swap stories about all the great African American athletes involved in horse racing, he said. They would “sit around talking about how going to the races was the big thing to do in that era. Clearly, this was the 19th century ... and it’s just what the culture was built on, going to the races and seeing, obviously, a lot of jockeys at the time, who would have been one or two generations outside of slavery.”
He didn’t know it at the time, of course, but he had been given a rare window into a little-known piece of American history.
And one day, he would play an instrumental role in bringing that history to light — and sharing it this month with his neighbors in West Virginia.
“It wasn’t uncommon for everybody to talk about the black jockeys ... and what they meant to the sport,” Nichols said.
“It just wasn’t publicized or celebrated in books, and there was no national or community celebration of that. It was sort of buried history. But those of us who were around the racetrack, we knew about it because it was openly talked about.”
The winning rider at the first Kentucky Derby, in 1875, was black. So were 13 of the 15 jockeys. Over the next 28 years, the Derby was won 15 times by an African American jockey — through 1902, when black people began to be systematically barred from racing and were all but banned from major tracks like Churchill Downs.
Equine rock stars at the top of their game, some moved to compete overseas. For others, it was a devastating loss from which they never fully recovered.
Cleaning stables and walking down tired horses for riders, Nichols got to know James Long. One of the few black jockeys to compete in the 1970s, Long won more than 300 races during his career and regaled the boy with tales of the great black jockeys who had won the earliest Kentucky Derbys .
“He was sort of my first sports-figure hero,” Nichols said.
His friend would talk about Isaac Murphy, who won three Kentucky Derbys, and Jimmy Winkfield, who rode to Derby victory in 1901 and 1902 and was the last African American jockey to compete before the Jim Crow era shut them down.
As a child, Nichols said, “I was intrigued.”
But as an adult, he realized those early black jockeys, who helped build the foundation of thoroughbred racing as we know it today, were essentially hidden, their achievements all but erased.
The Kentucky Derby, the sport’s most famous event, became an annual source of frustration and embarrassment.
“The first Saturday in May is Derby Day, but we weren’t doing anything to commemorate that history. That was always a sore spot with me,” he said.
“There was never any representation or paying of any homage to the history of the African American contribution to the sport.”
With nothing more than a collection of memorabilia and a vague idea in the back of his head, Nichols promised his old friend, James Long, that he would do his best to change that silent history, to somehow call attention to the great jockeys of the past.
And he did.
•••
Armed with corporate connections and marketing skills, Nichols and a few buddies launched the nonprofit Project to Preserve African-American Turf History, hosting their first exhibit in 2007. The mission? To promote the racing heritage and influence of African American horsemen on the earliest days of the sport.
One significant challenge they faced early on was a lack of information — there was precious little research done about turn-of-the-20th-century black jockeys, and almost no visual images to help audiences connect with them.
Enter Audrey Menefee, a white, Georgia-based fine arts painter. Though Menefee was far removed from the world of horse racing, PPAATH thought she had the skill needed to bring the forgotten jockeys and their horses to life.
“It was painting jockeys and it was painting horses,” she said. “I’m known as a wildlife artist and a portrait artist, so I thought, ‘Hey, this’ll be good.’”
She also said she felt an odd kinship with the forgotten jockeys and their plight.
“Jockeys are like artists,” she said. “People remember the painting, but they don’t remember the artist. People remember the horse, nobody remembers the jockey.”
She had to “dig and dig” to find images of each athlete, but insisted on putting in the time. She wanted to capture their individual personalities.
“I wanted people to look at their faces, look at their youth,” she said. “Some of these guys were mischievous, some were street fighters. Isaac Murphy, he was very charismatic, a very spiff dresser, and people were dressing up to be around him. So I focused on individuals more than horse racing as an industry.”
The more she learned about the jockeys, the more she realized what a travesty had been done to them.
“It would be like saying Michelangelo and da Vinci, they’re so old it doesn’t really matter,” she said. “Let’s just start out with Monet because people aren’t really interested in Renaissance art ... so we don’t really need to talk about them.”
Unthinkable, in other words.
•••
Two years ago, PPAATH attracted the attention of Dr. James Natsis, a Louisville, Kentucky-based writer and sports fan who is also an assistant professor at West Virginia State University, in Institute.
“When you think about Jackie Robinson as being a breakthrough player in race relations, a lot of people don’t realize it, before that was Jack Johnson, who was a boxer in the early part of the 20th century. And then you go back to the first Derby that was run in 1875 and, nobody knows,” he said.
Natsis wrote an article but wanted to do more. Today, he is a vice president of the organization and helped spearhead the effort to bring the PPAATH “forgotten black jockeys” exhibit to WVSU, where it will be on display in the Della Brown Taylor Art Gallery, in the Davis Fine Arts Building, through March 5.
Natsis, Menefee and Nichols will be on hand for a reception on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
“It’s such a perfect piece for State,” Natsis said. “West Virginia, you know, we’re close to Kentucky and West Virginia people can relate to that. And, you know, with bourbon countries really being out there, horses and bourbon ... I just thought it’d be great for State,” he said.
“And we’re real pleased to have it at [a Historically Black Colleges and Universities school] in the state of West Virginia,” he said.
Some years have been better than others for PPAATH. They’ve managed to attract big-name sponsors and A-list celebrities like Danny Glover and Angela Bassett. But thus far, the national recognition they believe they deserve has been elusive.
And so their efforts continue.
The forgotten jockeys deserve it, Nichols said.
But there are also vital lessons from those early days, he said, that are needed today.
“Horse racing was like the NBA today or the NFL today. It was diverse. It was a collection of talent that had a lot of personality to it,” he said.
“The biggest misstep of the industry was essentially eradicating a consumer base that had been there for hundreds of years, because horse racing was uniquely ingrained in the African American community,” he said. “As soon as that disruption happened, over time, it absolutely decimated the sport.”
The decline has been noted for decades, but it doesn’t have to continue, said Nichols.
The earliest history of the Derby shows the path forward, he said.
“It teaches us about diversity and inclusion, and it teaches us that, collectively, when we work together, the possibilities are endless,” he said.