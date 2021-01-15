A new exhibition entitled “Art Quilts by Denise Roberts” opened Saturday at the Huntington Museum of Art and continues through April 11.
“Denise Roberts is a West Virginia artist who has received international acclaim for her art quilts,” said HMA Senior Curator Chris Hatten.
“The Huntington Museum of Art is pleased to present her first solo exhibition of art quilts. However, HMA patrons may recognize Roberts’ work, which has been on view at the museum in the past as part of ‘Exhibition 280’ and the traveling exhibition ‘Color Improvisations 2.’”
This exhibition is Roberts’ first solo art quilt show and will highlight selections from three thematic series that have occupied her attention over much of the past five years. All the quilts feature the energetic lines and striking colors that have become characteristic of the artist’s mature work.
Roberts has invested thousands of hours in studying and perfecting the technical side of her artistry, utilizing a masterful grasp of free and improvisational cutting, fabric dyeing and surface design to create textiles that stretch far beyond the historical bounds that often limit the quilter’s art. Though rooted in timeless craft traditions, her work is more akin to that of abstract painters, connected with them through a bold use of color and form in their purest manifestations.
A West Virginia resident since the age of 9, Roberts has lived in several locations around the state. She and her family live on a farm in Albright, in Preston County, where she set up her professional studio. Her work has been featured in many national and international exhibits.
For more information on exhibits at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.