Local author, columnist and wine connoisseur John Brown Jr. will hold a reading, discussion and book signing of “The Augie Chronicles” at Taylor Books on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Brown’s debut novel, Augie’s War, and the sequel, Augie’s World, depict the fictional journey of an Italian boy from West Virginia to Vietnam and home again at the height of the Vietnam War.
Brown is a native of Clarksburg, West Virginia and a graduate of West Virginia University with a BS in Journalism and an MA in Mass Communications. He served a year in Vietnam (1969-70) as an Army enlisted man in the Americal Division. He spent a career in marketing and public relations for hospital, banking and government organizations.
He began writing “Augie’s War,” in 2017 and it was published the following year with acclaimed comments from “Rocket Boys” author Homer Hickam who calls it “One of the most powerful novels I’ve yet read on the Vietnam War.”
“Augie’s World” was published in July 2020.
Brown also writes a regular wine and food newspaper column (Vines & Vittles) along with a blog for the Charleston Gazette-Mail. He also writes a monthly wine and food column for The State Journal, a statewide business weekly newspaper. In addition, John wrote a weekly wine column (1981-89) for the Charleston Daily Mail and he was also a wine commentator for WV Public Radio.