Author to speak at University of Charleston's Enlightened Living Day

Esmeralda Santiago

Author Esmeralda Santiago will speak at Geary Auditorium on the University of Charleston campus on Monday beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Santiago is the author of three memoirs, two novels, a children’s book and has co-edited two anthologies of Latino literature. She is a spokesperson on behalf of public libraries and has traveled extensively as a cultural ambassador for the State Department. Her essays and opinion pieces have appeared in publications including the New York Times and Boston Globe, and magazines including House & Garden, Metropolitan Home, and Good Housekeeping. She is a frequent guest commentator on NPR’s All Things Considered, Morning Edition, LatinoUSA, and The TakeAway.

Held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the event is the finale for UC’s Enlightened Living Day, which celebrates the university’s mission of educating each student for a life of productive work, enlightened living and community involvement. Students will take part in several activities during the day, including several diversity conversations, breakout sessions on mindfulness, enrichment, diversity, race, religion and other topics.

For more information contact Dave Traube at 304-352-0014 or davidtraube@ucwv.edu.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, January 18, 2020

Anderson Sr., Isaac - 11 a.m., North Hills Baptist Church, Pocatalico.

Clutter, Billy - 11 a.m., Hope Baptist Church, Frametown.

Coffman, Connie - 3 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Davis, Michael - Noon, Bancroft Fire Department.

Eads, Harold - 6:30 p.m., Charleston Mountain Mission, Charleston.

Flowers, Richard - Noon, Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Hanna Sr., Ronald - 10 a.m., Tioga Christian Church, Tioga.

Hardway, Patricia - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Horwich, Mark - Noon, Roane County High School, Spencer.

Johnson, Margaret - 11 a.m., Johnson Cemetery, Strange Creek.

Kisiday, Dorothy - 2 p.m., Risen Lord Catholic Church, Maysel.

Knight, Jacquelynn - Noon, Clendenin United Methodist Church, Clendenin.

Lovejoy, David - 2 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Lucas, William - 11 a.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Nasby, Joan - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Neely Sr., Charles - Noon, Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Payne, Daniel - Noon, Heritage Park Community Building, Spencer.

Reveal, Walter - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Sergent, Jennie - 2 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Smith, Patricia - 2 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Starcher, Susie - 1 p.m., Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Toler, Virginia - 2 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Watson, David - 5 p.m., North Charleston Apostolic Church, Charleston.

Young, Jeffrey - 1 p.m., Emmanuel Assembly of God, Upper Glade.