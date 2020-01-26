Award-winning author to sign copies of new children's book

Award-winning children’s book author and St. Albans native Julia Black will sign copies of her newest book, “Highlawn Days,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Bridge Road Bistro, in Charleston.
“Highlawn Days” is Black’s second published book, part of her “Charlie & the Vine Street Gang” series.
The first in the collection, “Meet Charlie,” introduced readers young and old to a lovable mutt named Charlie. In “Highlawn Days,” Charlie goes to school, sneaks inside a classroom, causes chaos, wreaks havoc and ends up with a diploma at year’s end.
Both books have won a Gold Mom’s Choice Award. “Meet Charlie” has also picked up a Florida Book Festival Award and a Bronze Readers’ Favorite International Book Award for Best Non-Fiction Children’s Book.
Copies of “Highlawn Days” and “Meet Charlie” will be available for purchase. Bridge Road Bistro is located at 915 Bridge Road.