Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Barbara Nissman is widely recognized as one of the world’s finest concert pianists. Hailed as “one of the last great pianists in the grand Romantic tradition of Liszt, Rachmaninoff and Rubenstein,” she has performed with leading orchestras on almost every continent. Her recordings of Prokofiev, Bartók and Ginastera are considered “definitive,” and she has garnered lavish praise for masterful renditions of the works of Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, Schumann, Brahms and Rachmaninoff.

She is also in demand as a writer, lecturer, guest artist and clinician, both in the U.S. and abroad

Stories you might like

— Edited by John Cuthbert, member of the board of directors, WV Music Hall of Fame

Recommended for you