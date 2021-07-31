Manna Meal’s annual bean stringing event will return to the Capitol Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 7.
A popular tradition that harkens back to the Appalachian days of old, the bean stringing takes place in a casual, festive atmosphere.
It helps to raise awareness and funds for the Manna Meal soup kitchen, which provides two meals a day, 365 days a year, for those in need.
Participants show up at the market, purchase a bag or two of green beans from West Virginia farmers and growers, then sit down on their own chairs or a bale of hay and string the beans for use throughout the year.
Manna Meal will freeze the beans after the event — typically there are hundreds upon hundreds of pounds of beans which go a long way toward the thousands of meals that will be served in the months to come.
The annual event was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. No reservations are required.
Capitol Market is located at 800 Smith St. and Manna Meal operates inside St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston.