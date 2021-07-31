The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Manna Meal’s annual bean stringing event will return to the Capitol Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 7.

A popular tradition that harkens back to the Appalachian days of old, the bean stringing takes place in a casual, festive atmosphere.

It helps to raise awareness and funds for the Manna Meal soup kitchen, which provides two meals a day, 365 days a year, for those in need.

Participants show up at the market, purchase a bag or two of green beans from West Virginia farmers and growers, then sit down on their own chairs or a bale of hay and string the beans for use throughout the year.

Manna Meal will freeze the beans after the event — typically there are hundreds upon hundreds of pounds of beans which go a long way toward the thousands of meals that will be served in the months to come.

The annual event was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. No reservations are required.

Capitol Market is located at 800 Smith St. and Manna Meal operates inside St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston.

Reach Maria Young at maria.young@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5115 or follow

@mariapyoung on Twitter.

