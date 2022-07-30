Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

FAYETTEVILLE — Of all the tips tour guide Aspen Handy offers to new mountain bikers at the Arrowhead Bike Farm, arguably the most important one involves the fine art of stopping.

“Hold both brakes down with equal pressure,” she says, demonstrating how to pull both brakes on each side of the handle bar down while using the exact same pressure — so you don’t get launched off the front of the bike. This seemed important to me.

Stories you might like

Carli Berkhouse is a feature reporter and multimedia specialist with a focus on outdoor adventures in West Virginia. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com

Recommended for you