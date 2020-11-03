Not to jump ahead of the season, but I think we could all use a little comfort and joy right about now.
Comfort to me means comfort food, which means potatoes. Joy means fried food, which equals french fries.
I love french fries.
I love the crisp, golden shoestrings and the clunky, crinkle-cut kind like those served up by kindly lunch ladies during my public school days. I love the savory, spiral curly fries that bridge the unimagined divide between fry and spaghetti noodle, the classic “chip” variety and the forward-thinking waffle fry.
There is room enough in my heart, also, for the tater tot, which is kind of like the RC Cola of the fried potato side-dish kingdom.
Every variety deserves its own category — best fast food fries, best waffle fries, best loaded fries with cheese — and we’ll get to them all eventually. Trust me, I’ve already done extensive research. For today, however, we’re talking about the best bag of to-go fries in the greater Charleston area.
Biting right into it, those can be found at the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek. The fries there are so good they put up a billboard to promote them. That sign called to me. It challenged me. It taunted me.
Dairy Winkle had the best french fries.
No, I scoffed. No, I chortled. No, no, no …
In case you’ve missed it or never travel east of the state Capitol, the Dairy Winkle is a modest ice cream and hot dog place, tucked out of the way from Charleston proper and easy to miss.
But best french fries? Really?
Yes.
A couple of weeks back, I popped in a few minutes after they opened on a Sunday and dropped a few bucks on a large, one-pound order of “The World’s Best” and an English hot dog to go.
What I got was a piping hot bag of crisp, savory fries that I proceeded to shovel into my greasy face for the next 10 minutes, sustaining minor burns to the roof of my mouth.
They were that good. I barely even touched the ketchup, but I wish I’d gone with a large drink, if only for the first aid.
There are plenty of good to-go fries to be had in these parts, and you should support your favorite — just go easy on the extra ketchup packets.
Are Dairy Winkle fries “The World’s Best?” I’m not an expert or anything, but they’re my best.