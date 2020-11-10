On Veterans Day we pay tribute to the many sacrifices made by those who’ve served in our armed forces. Often, we do a pretty good job.
We honor their contributions to our country with solemn ceremonies, heartfelt speeches and very, very loud parades. Sometimes we even offer money-saving discounts for those who’ve served — with proper ID, of course.
This year, there will be fewer gatherings, which is a disappointment for everyone who enjoys a nice speech from a public official. Because of the pandemic, solemn is almost a default setting. And I guess if you want a parade, you can make your own — just do a lap around the neighborhood.
If we can’t properly celebrate our veterans, I recommend we eat our feelings with the most American of meals — the cheeseburger.
And if we’re going to celebrate our brave veterans with cheeseburgers, the best burger paying tribute to a veteran is The Flamethrower from Bombshells Burgers & BBQ, in Huntington.
Bombshells Burgers & BBQ is the rare combination of restaurant and gun store/firing range, possibly the only one of its kind in West Virginia — at least, officially.
The Flamethrower honors, arguably, West Virginia’s greatest living veteran, Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams — honorable mention goes to Air Force flying ace Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break sound barrier.
Williams, now 97 years old, operated a flamethrower during World War II, earning his Medal of Honor during the Battle of Iwo Jima.
The declaration attached with his medal cited “unyielding determination and extraordinary heroism in the face of ruthless enemy resistance,” but the full story is the kind of thing you’d see in a Hollywood movie, one of the good ones with lots of explosions.
That there aren’t more hamburgers in West Virginia (or might I humbly suggest, a Tudor’s biscuit) named for Williams is outrageous, but The Flamethrower at Bombshells Burgers & BBQ is a good start.
The Flamethrower is made with the restaurant’s signature bomb sauce, pepper jack cheese and jalapenos, along with the usual lettuce, tomato and onion. It’s a $5.99 bargain that celebrates freedom with a capital “F.”
If you can’t stomach the heat, you could always ask the staff to make you a Patriot Burger and just bill you for The Flamethrower. Heck, they might even do it. Just remember to tip extra.
The burgers cost the same and the owner of Bombshells once told me Williams doesn’t typically order The Flamethrower when he visits. He preferred the grilled cheese, which is currently on the children’s menu.
Hey, the man is a 97-year-old war hero. He can order crackers if he wants.