The end of the year is always a time for best of announcements, but not all of them are great.
What I can say is that I know what the best new place for lunch in Charleston is — The Loopy Leaf, the vegan restaurant at 700 Virginia Street.
I’m as surprised by this as you are, truly.
When The Loopy Leaf opened several months ago, I was convinced the restaurant was doomed.
We are in the heart of the land of biscuits and gravy. Charleston lives by the hot dog, the barbecue sandwich, the chicken wing and the pepperoni roll. We like baked goods made with good ol’ fashioned butter, and get pizza with extra cheese.
The town is tolerant of vegetarians, though tell someone you’re a vegetarian and there’s a 50-50 chance you’ll be asked if that includes fish or chicken or potted meat.
Being vegan is even trickier, and requires the strength of character to resist having bacon and cream cheese pushed at you from every quarter.
You do get to be smug, however. That’s maybe the best thing about being vegan — the blinding smugness that comes with obvious moral superiority.
I’m not a vegan, but I did give it a shot for right at a year.
Other than getting a little tired of side salads and listening to people tell me why they couldn’t live without bacon, I did OK with it, though ultimately decided to go back to my carnivore ways.
As it turns out, I’m pretty good at being smug without all the moral superiority.
Nevertheless, one of the chief reasons I quit being vegan was because of dining out. Restaurants had very little to choose from. Some of what was available wasn’t very good, and when the best a place can offer is an overpriced side salad, you can’t help but eventually feel resentful.
The Loopy Leaf removes all of the hassle. The menu is broad, ranging from being clearly vegan to “are you sure that’s not meat?”
The food tastes good. Portions are generous and prices are competitive.
I was a little concerned about where the owners of The Loopy Leaf decided to open their restaurant. Location isn’t everything in Charleston, but that particular space has always seemed kind of cursed.
I’ve lost track of the cute little coffee shops, grab-and-go eateries and small lunch spots that have come and gone there over the years.
But so far, so good. The Loopy Leaf seems routinely busy. I’m hoping it sticks around and who knows, maybe encourages other types of restaurants.