After a year dominated by fear and anxiety caused by a global pandemic, it’s hard to feel like Halloween can pack much of a punch this season.
There will be no Pumpkin House this year. No Pumpkin Festival, either. Haunted houses are in short supply, and how much fun is trick-or-treating when you may have to hurl candy at the kids screaming from the sidewalk?
Sure, you could do another movie marathon or stream the entire “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” series on Netflix, but how much more TV can we watch?
Lots more, probably, but this might be the year to get back to some Halloween basics. That means visiting some of the state’s spookier attractions.
West Virginia has some great ones -- there's the abandoned town of Thurmond, the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, the Governor’s Mansion.
The best “real” haunt, hands down, is the former West Virginia State Penitentiary in Moundsville.
Closed for regular business in 1995, the creepy, rundown prison has a long, violent history that includes 94 on-site executions, a violent prison riot in 1986, and 36 murders, not to mention the usual assortment of assaults, swear words and hurt feelings.
Saying this place is creepy is actually a bit of an understatement. The gothic facility, which looks like a hotel designed by Marilyn Manson, was built across the street from a Native American burial ground.
Seriously. Who thought that was a good idea?
The boogeyman vibes for this place are off the charts, but people have parties and meetings there, and the former prison does brisk business as a tourist destination.
For those looking for a safe, seasonal chill, take a daytime tour and let the guide regale you with stories from the good ol’ days of institutional food, inmate overcrowding and government underfunding.
Check out the floors in solitary confinement where angry, desperate men scratched the floors, sharpening spoons into makeshift killing tools.
A couple of hours should generate enough nightmare fuel to get your timid aunt through to Thanksgiving or convince a surly teenager to start a heavy metal band.
For the bolder types, book a public ghost hunt and tour that includes a visit to the Sugar Shack and the North Hall.
You can also try wandering the place on your own in the dark. Bring a flashlight, your blood pressure medicine and don’t forget to check your bladder before you take your stroll.
I did a solo trip around the penitentiary once and can still conjure up goosebumps about that night at will.
Under the pale harvest moon, the old penitentiary can be eerily quiet. Lights from passing cars shining through dusty glass bricks make shadows move and the bones of the old prison sometimes creak.
It’s probably just your imagination. Probably.