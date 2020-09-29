I have a lot of thoughts and opinions. Not all of these thoughts and opinions are well informed, well researched or even well thought out, but they are mine.
As a very deliberate distraction during these troubling times, I’ve been asked to bring some certainty in a way only I know how — by sharing some of my ideas about what I think is the best.
The best what? The possibilities are endless.
What’s the best love song from the 1980s? What’s the best candy bar? Where is the best place to get your Facebook profile picture taken in Charleston?
With so many questions begging to be answered, the most pressing — and obvious — is also the most easily answered: Where to start?
The choice is clear: What is the best biscuit at Tudor’s Biscuit World?
According to the restaurant’s website, there are approximately 30 varieties Tudor’s biscuits. That’s what I counted, at least. These range from the humble-but-tasty plain biscuit all the way up to the gigantic Golden Eagle.
Right off the bat, I admit I’ve not eaten every single biscuit on the Tudor’s menu. I’m about two shy, actually.
I have never ordered a potato melt and never tried The Politician, which is a stack of bologna, egg and cheese between two halves of a soft and flaky biscuit.
I won’t apologize for this.
I don’t like bologna. I swore the stuff off right after I started buying my own groceries. Besides, I feel like The Politician is some kind of protest biscuit, that Tudor’s was sticking it to “the man” by naming a biscuit loaded with bologna after elected officials.
A trip to Tudor’s is supposed to be kind of joyous. Biscuits are comfort food, and I can’t imagine anyone who would go into a Tudor’s location with one thought and one thought only — “I must have a Politician.”
Well, maybe a lobbyist.
Anyway, I come not to denounce anyone’s choice of breakfast, but to lift up my favorite savory morning treat, which is, hands down, the Rocket.
The Rocket is perhaps the tallest and weightiest item in the Tudor’s biscuit catalog. It’s an unrepentant gut bomb — deep fried steak with egg, cheese and potato.
According to the restaurant’s nutritional information, your average Rocket has 998 calories, which puts it in second place behind the Thundering Herd, a biscuit filled with sausage, potato, egg and cheese ... and 1,036 calories.
There’s no way you can convince me a sausage patty somehow has more calories than a piece of batter-dipped, deep-fried steak — I demand a recount.
Regardless of the calories, my love of the Rocket is pure. It is tastier than any other biscuit on the menu, and I have been known to order two in one sitting. This would have been back in the old days before I decided I wanted to see the other side of middle age.
The Rocket is a kaleidoscope of textures and flavors.
In one bite, you get the crisp of the potato, a little bit of a chew with the breaded, deep-fried steak, the lusciousness of the poached egg and a hint of sharpness that comes with the American cheese, plus the general deliciousness of a Tudor’s biscuit.
Of course, this is assuming you can fit the whole thing in your mouth. Most people can’t. I can’t, but I sure have tried.
Tudor’s makes no better biscuit and I believe this with my whole heart.