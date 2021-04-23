Susan Stiles Sibley began painting on a whim, with a watercolor class she took shortly after she and her family moved to Charleston in the 1970s — never realizing the hope it might offer some day to families experiencing the same struggle her own family was about to face.
“What I decided was, if I was going to be good at this, I had to do it more often. I couldn’t just paint once in a while,” she said.
Her artwork quickly became all-consuming, as much as anything can be with three active, young children. She traveled to exotic locations around the world — Greece, Italy, Morocco, Costa Rica — for classes, and got so lost in the process that, “I would have to set an alarm clock to remind me to go pick up my children,” she said.
She continued to paint after she and her late-husband, Richard — an orthopedic surgeon — realized their son, Rob, then 15, had become addicted to drugs.
She painted even as they tried exhaustive efforts to help him, through counseling and treatment programs.
“We tried everything,” she said. “And I came to the conclusion that if he didn’t manage to stop on his own — with help, somehow — that he would either die or overdose or, you know, something. Get shot. It was inevitable.”
And when they lost Rob — he committed suicide in 2002 after a 20-year battle with addiction — she lost the ability to ever really lose herself in the creation of art the way she once had.
“I could never seem to get fully focused again,” she said.
Now, all these years later, she’s found a way for her art to help break the cycle of addiction. She’s donated several dozen paintings to Cafe Appalachia/Pollen8, which are being auctioned off to raise funds for the nonprofit’s new Appalachian Behavioral Health Center. To be located in the old Rock Lake Community Center, it will hold 30 women for a six-month recovery program. They’ll receive therapy, get job and life skills training and assistance in finding full-time employment and safe/sober housing.
Sibley said her son made it through rehabilitation programs, but struggled to remain sober after they ended. She supports the mission of Cafe Appalachia — to help women in recovery get back on their feet — and is particularly supportive of the behavioral health center. It addresses what happens after standard treatment has ended, and offers new hope to families like hers.
“I mean, when you think about it, almost everybody has some link to someone who is dealing or has dealt with addiction,” she said.
The auction runs online through May 8. To view artwork, visit Cafe Appalachia, located at 206 D St. in South Charleston, or visit the Cafe Appalachia Facebook page.