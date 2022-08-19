Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

RAINELLE — At age 80, Bob Richards is doing something many of us never quite get around to doing: fulfilling a dream.

“What you’re seeing here today was part of a dream, and that was to teach young people how to sail,” said Bob.

After a long day of learning the ins and outs of sailing, the participants get to take their first sail.

Bob works one-on-one with students to help them learn the knots needed for sailing.
Participants in the sailing class gather around to practice tying knots on the dock.
Before taking off on the water, the soon-to-be sailors have to learn how to prepare their boats.

Carli Berkhouse is the multimedia specialist. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com

