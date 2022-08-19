RAINELLE — At age 80, Bob Richards is doing something many of us never quite get around to doing: fulfilling a dream.
“What you’re seeing here today was part of a dream, and that was to teach young people how to sail,” said Bob.
After years of living the high life in California, Bob and his wife visited West Virginia for what was supposed to be a short visit with family. That changed quickly when Bob bought land here in the Mountain State — without telling his wife.
“Her family is all from West Virginia and have been for many generations. And I came out just for a visit. And I was perfectly happy in California. I had the big ocean, I had the big boats, all of that malarkey. But I fell in love with this place. Mostly I fell in love with the people,” said Bob, a smile on his face.
After moving here — his wife, despite the shock, eventually got on board, so to speak — Bob had another surprise up his sleeve. With all of the focus on outdoor activities, one of the things he loved most — sailing — wasn’t exactly prevalent in West Virginia.
For starters, there was no ocean. And no ocean breeze, two things that normally make sailing, well, possible. There was a general lack of knowledge about the sport and also a lack of resources.
So people weren’t able to try sailing even if they wanted to.
Bob decided to change that.
First he needed a lake.
Which he built.
It had to be big enough to sail on — and just deep enough.
“So most people could just walk right out of the pond. And yet it had to be deep enough so that the center board, or dagger boards, don’t hit the bottom, which means as the boat’s going along, that board is just barely above the bottom all the time,” he said.
With that, he launched Sewell Mountain Sailing, a school for sailor-wanna-bes in 2006.
“The idea behind all of this is to teach young people here in West Virginia how to sail. We’ve put over 600 people through these classes,” he said.
It began as a small program he ran by himself, and slowly grew. Today, it’s run as a non-profit with two goals in mind.
“One, to teach basic sailing to young people and anyone, for that matter, in West Virginia, do that free. Just like every other service we have. We charge nothing, nor do we expect anything,” said Bob.
“Number two, and maybe even more important, is hospice. We believe, all of us that belong to this club, believe very strongly in what hospice does for people. It’s a wonderful organization... they’re not in business to make money. They’re in business to help people at the end of their lives. And so we donate money from our regattas and so forth to Hospice. And so far, we’ve donated about $80,000 to them, and hopefully we’ll reach $100,000 in the next year or two.”
The class Bob runs alongside his other sailing friends is a two-day course that walks students through the terminology of sailing, mechanics of a sailboat, and how to steer, direct, and frankly, keep the boat from flipping.
Sewell Mountain Sailing is located in Rainelle, W.Va. in Bob’s own backyard. He converted a grass field into a pond equipped with buoys, or directionals, flags, and docks to help students get the feel for what it would be like to be on an actual lake or ocean.
Bob mentioned to the class many times that if you can sail here, in W.Va., in his pond, then you can sail anywhere in the world.
“One of my students here in the very beginning ended up running a museum in Annapolis. He’s now a 100-ton captain. In other words, big–big boats. And he started right here on this pond.”
“And he’s just one of many that have gone way on their own. Some of them are chartering boats in the Caribbean. Almost all of those people started on these boats that you see behind me. This is the beginning,” explained Bob as he pointed to all the multicolored dinghy boats lining the shore.
Bob started this organization to simply help young people in W.Va. learn a hobby that wasn’t easily accessible to them. Later, that dream turned into so much more than he could have imagined.
It still warms his heart to see his students succeed and grow into sailors as they finish the class.
“You got this little boy sitting over here. He is just wild about it. And that does my heart. I can’t even explain to you what it does to me. When I see them out there and maneuvering around and such, doing stuff that most adults can’t do.”
“It just brings good feelings to me. And that’s pretty much it. There’s not a whole lot to it. I get way more back than I give up,” said Bob as he held his hand to his heart and nodded with approval.