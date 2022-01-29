Let’s just say the Calhoun County High School Class of 1982 had a bit of a reputation.
For one thing, they bucked tradition and used class colors instead of school colors for their graduation caps and gowns that year.
Then there was the matter of a classmate who was escorted to and from the commencement ceremony by the state police.
“We were ‘the most disgraceful class to ever cross the graduation stage.’ That was the quote, and it was from one of the school board members [who] wrote an article and put it in the paper,” said Teresa Overton, a member of the class.
“They were considered to be the bad boys and girls of the bunch,” said George Butt, a DJ for WVRC 104.7 FM ‘in Spencer and a slightly older former student at the school who remains friends with many in that rowdy bunch.
Now, a little older and no doubt a lot wiser, the Class of ‘82 may – literally – hold the keys to a brighter future for the old school building and the community.
“I guess we were a little different, that is indeed the truth, and we probably still are to some extent,” said then-class president Crystal Mersh, now the president and CEO of Quality Executive Partners, a pharmaceutical management consulting firm, and the driving force behind the changes underway at her alma mater.
Four decades after that notorious bunch of teenagers left its mark, they are “trying to make amends,” said Mersh, by purchasing their 100-year-old former stomping grounds and renovating the place into a much-needed community center that will hopefully serve as a spark for revitalization in the area.
“It’s probably going to be a major shot in the arm as far the community goes,” Butt said. “I know they’ve got a lot of different things planned and are hoping to bring jobs to the area. I’m very hopeful in that respect. And plus, it’s getting people excited that live in town, too.”
It all started about three years ago. A reunion rekindled connections between the classmates, but sadly, after spending some time back in her hometown, Crystal noticed a shift in attitude and environment.
“It just felt like folks were beat down and had lost their hope and lost their way to some extent,” Mersh said. “And that was not how it was when I grew up. I mean, the place had a lot of spirit, had a lot of energy. People took positions and stood up for what was right. Everybody watched out for everybody’s kids. And things have just really dissipated.”
She went back to Atlanta to ponder her next project there, but when the local swimming pool in Calhoun County closed — leaving kids without a place to play in the summer – and the school building came up for sale, people began contacting her about the opportunity.
“And I’m like, ‘What am I going to do with the school,’ right? ‘What am I supposed to do with that?’ And I had no idea what I would do with it. I love the school. It’s a beautiful cut stone building.”
It didn’t hurt that her maternal grandfather was one of the original brick layers.
Constructed in 1921, Calhoun County High School closed in 1998. It was then consolidated with the middle school and moved from the county seat of Grantsville to Mount Zion, about eight miles away. The relocation had a significant economic impact on the community.
“When the school shut down, there was no reason for people on the southern end of the county to come to Grantsville anymore,” Butt said.
The population has declined, businesses have closed leaving the job market dwindling and as Mersh described it, “There’s little life left in the county, and everyone acknowledges it.”
“There’s nobody in denial; it’s that obvious,” she said.
And yet, even though it didn’t make sense as a viable business venture, Mersh felt a pull to do something. Thus, The 1982 Foundation was born, and the building was purchased.
“We put in a nonprofit. We get grant monies, we get seed monies, we get the community involved because if we don’t fix the community, the building is just a building. So, we kind of laid out an idea where we would have a self-funding community center. So, half of the structure will be this nonprofit community center, really for everybody to use. And then there’ll be a ‘for public benefit’ cooperative” that will generate revenue for the nonprofit, she said.
The estimated cost for the school project is around $3 million. The financial strategy is outlined as $1 million in seed money from Mersh and her husband. Another million is planned to come from fundraising and donations.
So far, more than $190,000 has been donated since October.
“I work with Crystal. I’m kind of her right hand person now. And we probably have ten other people from our class that are very involved, and they’re very supportive,” Overton said.
“Folks have really come together around this effort and I think are really honored to be a part of it. I’m not sure there’s that many classes that have that many people get involved after 40 years in a project like this.”
“The community has gotten so involved,” Mersh said. “I felt I knew my people, but I’m even shocked by that. But, growing up here, it was such a community-oriented place, and such a spirit of community, by all visible signs, had completely dissipated, but they rallied around it.”
They hope to receive another million in grant monies.
After an extensive demolition of roughly 10,000-square feet completed last fall, the old school will be divided into three floors. The top floor is slated to be an AirBnB. The main floor will have rooms available for event rentals and classrooms for summer school. And the bottom will house retail or office space.
“People will be starting small businesses, and then people will be shopping at these businesses, and just like that, it will build and grow and grow. And there are some businesses that have started up, and we are trying very much to be supportive and to encourage other people to shop there,” Overton said.
The rest of phase one will include a gymnasium, fitness center, commercial kitchen, cafe, daycare and, if all goes well, a head start.
“We’ve got another 18 months of work ahead,” Mersh said. But she hopes that the other part of phase one will be completed by the end of this year.
A kick-off picnic and brick breaking ceremony in October drew an estimated crowd of more than 900 people, including several state officials.
“There were cars everywhere like it was years ago, and it made my heart race because it looked like, ‘Hey, she’s back to life,” Butt said.
Things seem to be coming full circle for the class of 1982 – and for Mersh personally. Earlier this month, after years of living out of state and abroad, she returned to her roots, moving into the childhood home she inherited from her parents.
“I am a product of West Virginia. I am a product of Calhoun County. And there were people, many people, who invested in me who didn’t have to, didn’t get paid to, didn’t need to, and yet, they did.
“So I owe not just my gratitude, but I owe something to this county. I call it ‘pay it backwards,’ and we’re paying it backwards.”