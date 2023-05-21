Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The careers of Clarence Eugene “Fuzzy” Haskins and Calvin Simon — West Virginia’s own Funk Brothers — transported them from the coalfields of southern West Virginia to the helm of the country’s most storied, groundbreaking and influential funk band, Parliament-Funkadelic.

Along with George Clinton, Grady Thomas and Ray Davis, they co-founded the original Parliaments in 1956 and stayed on board “the mothership” for more than two decades as it morphed into the deep soul, sci-fi funk and acid-rock of Parliament-Funkadelic.

