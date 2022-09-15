DAVIS — Canaan Valley Resort has developed several guided hikes and activities throughout September for guests to experience the amazing beauty of the highest mountain valley in the Eastern U.S., where the leaves change colors much sooner than in the lower elevations.
The resort will host the new Brew-Hike Thru-Hike on Saturday, Sept. 17. This four-and-a-half-hour hike features a variety of landscapes and ecosystems as guests travel through seven of Canaan Valley Resort State Park’s most prominent trails. Once the hike is completed, guests will be treated to a taco bar and local craft beer from Stumptown Ales in Davis.
For those who have ever wondered what it might be like to walk on the moon, the resort will host the Moon Rocks Hike on Sept. 24. Located at the Yellow Creek Natural Area, an 860-acre public preserve owned and managed by the West Virginia Land Trust in Davis, the trail includes massive formations of “moon rock” sandstone bedrock some 480 million years old. The hike is approximately four miles long. Shuttle bus service will be provided from the Main Lodge. The return trip to the resort features scheduled stops at local breweries to enjoy craft beers.
Additionally, from 4 until 7 p.m. on Sep. 24, the resort will host a free Fall Photography Workshop. The program will explain the basics of digital photography and provide guests tips and tricks for capturing a variety of autumn scenery. Attendees must bring their own DLSR or mirrorless cameras.
For additional information or to register, contact Canaan Valley Resort at 1-800-622-4121 or visit the website at www.CanaanResort.com. Canaan Valley Resort is situated in northeast West Virginia, just under a three-hour drive from Charleston.