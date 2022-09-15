Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Canaan Valley offers guided hikes through Tucker County highlands

Hikers follow a path through a meadow at Canaan Valley Resort State Park, which offers 18 miles of hiking trails. The resort has planned some special guided hikes this fall.

 Courtesy photo

DAVIS — Canaan Valley Resort has developed several guided hikes and activities throughout September for guests to experience the amazing beauty of the highest mountain valley in the Eastern U.S., where the leaves change colors much sooner than in the lower elevations.

The resort will host the new Brew-Hike Thru-Hike on Saturday, Sept. 17. This four-and-a-half-hour hike features a variety of landscapes and ecosystems as guests travel through seven of Canaan Valley Resort State Park’s most prominent trails. Once the hike is completed, guests will be treated to a taco bar and local craft beer from Stumptown Ales in Davis.

— Staff reports

