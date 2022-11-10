Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Canaan Valley Resort, about three hours east of Charleston, will host a festive, family-centered Thanksgiving dinner, as well as a weekend full of activities for guests Nov. 24-27.

On Thanksgiving Day, the resort will host a lavish buffet dinner from noon to 5 p.m. The menu features oven-roasted turkey, maple-glazed salmon, prime rib of beef au jus, glazed Virginia ham, along with a host of traditional sides, salads, soups and desserts. The cost is $45 for adults, $15 for children ages 6-12, and free for those age five and under with a paying adult. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 304-866-4121.

Recommended for you