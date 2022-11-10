The Canaan Valley Resort, about three hours east of Charleston, will host a festive, family-centered Thanksgiving dinner, as well as a weekend full of activities for guests Nov. 24-27.
On Thanksgiving Day, the resort will host a lavish buffet dinner from noon to 5 p.m. The menu features oven-roasted turkey, maple-glazed salmon, prime rib of beef au jus, glazed Virginia ham, along with a host of traditional sides, salads, soups and desserts. The cost is $45 for adults, $15 for children ages 6-12, and free for those age five and under with a paying adult. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 304-866-4121.
Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy ice skating (weather dependent) on the outdoor rink, craft making opportunities, family game competitions and other activities. The resort’s trail system offers miles of scenery and is the perfect way to walk off Thanksgiving dinner while enjoying the unique high mountain valley ecosystem.
“Nestled in the highest mountain valley in the Eastern U.S., Canaan Valley Resort provides a cozy and scenic getaway for families and couples looking to spend time together this Thanksgiving holiday,” said Matt Baker, resort general manager.
For reservations or additional information, contact the resort at 800-622-4121 or visit the website at www.canaanresort.com.