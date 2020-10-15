This week, for the first time since I was diagnosed with breast cancer in March, I pulled on my running shoes, put a knit cap over my bald head and hit Kanawha Boulevard.
As you might imagine, my first run in seven months was slow and short. I took a lot of walking breaks.
The next day, my second run was like that, too. My friend and running partner went with me for the second run. Naturally she’s in better shape than I am right now. I felt bad for slowing her down.
We only got a little ways down the Boulevard when my legs started to burn and I said I needed to stop.
“We can slow down,” she said.
Actually we couldn’t slow down by much. We were already crawling, thanks to me. We got a little more than two miles in that day.
No matter my speed and distance, it felt so good to finally be out there again. And I’m grateful for a friend who will run with me and cheer me on, even when I slow her down.
I had been meaning to start running again. I’ve been told that staying active will help me get through radiation treatments without many problems. Plus, between the changing colors of the trees and the comfortable temperatures, October is a great time to run.
But I’ve had a lot of excuses not to start running.
My legs have been so sore lately. I think it’s a lingering side effect of chemotherapy.
Even when I haven’t walked or otherwise exercised much, they feel like I’ve run 10 miles. It’s weird because the rest of my body feels fine. My oncologist didn’t seem too concerned about it once he asked me about my symptoms and determined it probably wasn’t a blood clot. A few women in the breast cancer Facebook group said they’d also had leg soreness and that exercise had helped.
My bald head is another thing that was holding me back from running. It’s fairer to say my attitude about my bald head held me back. I’ve been self conscious about it. I wanted to wait to run until I had enough hair to cover my head.
I’m three weeks out of chemo, and while my hair is slowly starting to grow, right now I have nothing but peach fuzz to show for it. I wear a wig to work, but I obviously can’t wear one while I’m running.
I thought running while bald might make other people uncomfortable. Overall I’m feeling much better but with a bald head, I still look sick. I still look like a cancer patient.
But for whatever reason that rainy Sunday, I decided to go running. I took the lower level of the Boulevard’s walkway, and wore a hat, but otherwise tried to get over caring what I looked like.
I expect that my runs will be slow and short for a while, but I’m so glad to be running at all.